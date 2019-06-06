Kyle Richards Dishes On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion On Instagram, Tells Fans She’s Planning To Hibernate After Long Taping

Kyle Richards had a long day on Wednesday.

Kyle Richards is recovering from a long taping of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, one which took place on Wednesday.

After sharing several posts of herself and her co-stars attending this week’s taping, the reality star and mother of four returned to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 6, and told her fans and followers that Wednesday’s filming was the “longest reunion” ever.

Richards also told her online audience that she was planing to “hibernate.”

As fans may have noticed, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion was in the headlines for weeks ahead of Wednesday’s taping. This large amount of media buzz was primarily due to the controversy over whether or not Lisa Vanderpump would be present when the ladies got together.

Throughout the season, Vanderpump endured arguments with the majority of her co-stars. And, because she quit filming with her castmates midway through the season, many fans assumed that she would not be present for the taping. Meanwhile, other viewers hoped she would reunite with the cast, and make amends.

While many fans have speculated that Vanderpump will be seen on the upcoming reunion in some way, these thoughts turned out to be unfounded. During a recent Instagram live session, Andy Cohen confirmed that Vanderpump was not present on Wednesday, per Us Weekly. Days prior, Vanderpump had confirmed that she would not be reuniting with her co-stars for Season 10 of the show.

Prior to their Season 9 falling out, Richards and Vanderpump were close friends — and because of that, Richards has hoped that they will be able to make amends. However, now that Vanderpump has quit the show, this reconciliation may prove an impossible feat. That said, Richards was evidently hopeful for a reunion with her former friend as she appeared on a Vanderpump Rules After Show taping earlier this month.

Loading...

“If Lisa were to all of a sudden show up, of course at first, we’d be a little bit taken aback, but everybody wants to move forward so much,” Richards said on June 4, according to a report from HollywoodLife.

“We’ll work through this,” she said. “I think it’d be actually better if you were here and joined us and we worked through it together instead of via Twitter and stories… this sort of backdoor situation happening.”

Richards and Vanderpump have seen each other just once since 2018, when Vanderpump stopped filming with her and the rest of the women.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.