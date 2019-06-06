‘One Piece’ Chapter 945 Spoilers: Big Mom Arrives At Prisoner’s Mine, Knocks Out Queen With A Single Punch

One Piece Chapter 945 has yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will mainly focus on the ongoing commotion at the Flower Capital where some members of the Straw Hat Pirates — Roronoa Zoro, Vinsmoke Sanji, Cyborg Franky, Brook, Nami, and Usopp — are involved. It will also feature the much-awaited arrival of Emperor Big Mom at the Prisoner’s Mine where Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates All-Star Queen are currently in.

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 945 started with Shogun Kurozumi Orochi escaping from the battlefield to his castle. Despite the worsening situation at the Flower Capital, Shogun Orochi doesn’t seem to be worried at all and still managed to laugh at the situation. While Shogun Orochi is running away, Zoro continues his battle with Kyoshiro. Zoro is very angry and already looks tired, while Kyoshiro is smiling and remains calm.

In the upcoming chapter of One Piece, Shogun Orochi’s Oniwabansu has finally shown up to join the commotion at the Flower Capital. Upon seeing his wanted poster, the leader of the Oniwabansu, Fukurokuju, ordered his men to go after Zoro. The female ninja played her instrument and attacked Zoro with sound waves.

While protecting Hiyori, Brook used his devil fruit power to separate his soul from his body. Brook succeeded to scare some of the members of the Oniwabansu, who previously saw him at Shogun Orochi’s mansion. To focus on his fight against Beast Pirates headliner X Drake, Sanji gave Toko to Usopp and told them to run away. X Drake became more aggressive in attacking Sanji, giving him no room to fight back. X Drake succeeded to hit Sanji with his tail, but the Straw Hat Pirates cook managed to get up without a problem.

One Piece Chapter 945 showed another romantic scene involving Zoro and Kozuki Momonosuke’s sister, Hiyori. In the middle of his battle with X Drake, Sanji saw Hiyori being chased by the Oniwabansu. However, before he made his move, Zoro came in and defeated the enemies harassing Hiyori. Hiyori grabbed Zoro’s neck and chest as both of them tried to escape. The scene left Sanji heartbroken.

While everyone is busy fighting, Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law decided to use the opportunity to free his crew. Unfortunately, Beast Pirates headliner Basil Hawkins learned about his plan and stopped him. Hawkins drew his sword and cut his arm, but Law’s friend, Shachi, was the one who suffered the wound.

Meanwhile, outside the Flower Capital, Kinemon was shown being beaten by Shutenmaru. Inuarashi asked them to stop and Kinemon kneeled in front of Shutenmaru, begging him to join the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. Without giving any answer, Shutenmaru left the place with a swig of sake.

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 945 showed the arrival of Emperor Big Mom at the Prisoner’s Mine. Everyone at the Prisoner’s Mine, including Luffy and Queen, are shocked to see Emperor Big Mom. Queen immediately prepared for a fight, while Luffy realized that Emperor Big Mom doesn’t recognize him at all. Queen used his devil fruit power to transform into a long-necked dinosaur.

Emperor Big Mom asked if there are any Oshiruko at the Prisoner’s Mine. Queen responded by saying that all the Oshiruko at the Prisoner’s Mine belong to him and he has no intention of sharing it to Emperor Big Mom. A very annoyed Emperor Big Mom attacked Queen and knocked him out with a single punch.