Meghan Markle Reportedly Taking Extended Maternity Leave After Birth Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle is reportedly taking extended maternity leave, more than three months, after the birth of her and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, before she returns to her duties within the royal clan.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie claimed to Yahoo‘s The Royal Box that Markle will likely attend the annual event that celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, Trooping the Colour, but then will take the summer off to enjoy her first few months as a new mother in the luxury and gorgeous setting that is the couple’s home, Frogmore Cottage.

“I hear that she [Meghan] wants to see out the entire summer before she really contemplates going back to work, but she will be out for the Queen’s birthday parade on June 8, Trooping the Colour, so that’ll be her first official back to public engagement since the arrival of baby Archie,” stated Scobie.

Markle attended her first Trooping the Colour in July 2018, two months after she and Prince Harry wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The annual parade, which combines the pomp and pageantry the royals are known for — as well as commemorating the birthday of the queen — ends with the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past.

The balcony is well-known for the kisses shared by Princess Diana and Prince Charles — as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton — on their wedding days. Markle and Prince Harry shared their first public kiss outside of St. George’s Chapel after they were pronounced man and wife.

Markle set herself apart from royal tradition by choosing a blush pink Carolina Herrera outfit and a matching hat by Philip Treacy for the occasion. The outfit showed off her shoulders, which something that is not done by members of the royal family who dress quite modestly.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

While Markle tends to their son, Prince Harry continues to work for the royal family. Today, he attended the annual Founders Day Parade where over 300 veterans live at the Royal Hospital. he will also inspect the Chelsea Pensioners (including six Normandy Landings vets) and give a speech. The veterans include those who have served in Korea, Northern Ireland, World War II, and Cyprus.

Prince Harry greeting some of the 300 veterans who live at @RHChelsea, including those who have served in Korea, Northern Ireland, World War II and Cyprus. pic.twitter.com/K9Ol103VyJ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 6, 2019

Loading...

According to a Twitter post by Scobie, Founder’s Day is also known as Oak Apple Day, referring to the oak tree that King Charles II hid in to avoid being captured by Parliamentary forces after the Battle of Worcester in 1651.

During his speech, Scobie reported that Prince Harry noted how the power of positivity can bring about change.

“Don’t ever underestimate the joy you bring to everyone you meet. You represent something really quite special, you are special, and society will always recognize that” he stated.