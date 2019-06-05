Amid Custody Battle, Jenelle Evans Talks About A Child’s Love For Their Mother, Says It Will ‘Never Fade’

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is dealing with a custody battle after her children were removed from her care by Child Protective Services (CPS). The mom of three was in court yesterday and hasn’t been posting too much on social media. According to Us Weekly, on Wednesday the former reality show star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a necklace that she received as a gift from her youngest son, Kaiser. In her post, she revealed that she has realized “a child’s love for their mother will never fade.”

In the photo, Jenelle wore a cross necklace from her son, Kaiser. Kaiser is currently in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith. In the post, she explained that her son said he wanted his mom’s necklace to “match his” and noted that it is the “little things in life.”

“With everything that has been going on lately, I’ve come to realize a child’s love for their mother will never fade. No distance, not time, no person can change that special love.”

Jenelle was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. In that episode, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. The relationship between Jenelle and the father of her son did not work out and Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, eventually gained custody of Jace. Jenelle’s mother still has custody of Jace and currently has temporary custody of Jenelle’s daughter, Ensley.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Tuesday Jenelle spoke out and revealed that her relationship with her mother is “destroyed.” After court on Tuesday, Jenelle and her mother were caught arguing outside. She talked about her frustrations to Us Weekly and explained the issues she has with her mother.

“This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”

Outside of the courtroom, Jenelle gave her daughter a hug and Barbara said, “It’s only for the cameras.”

Jenelle shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade, where the ups and downs of her relationship with her mother were chronicled. While the mother and daughter have had their fair share of troubles, the two got along relatively well on the past season of the show, even taking a mother-daughter trip together. Jenelle was let go from the show after Season 9 and will not be on the next season of the show. MTV has already named her replacement for the show, adding Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant to the show.