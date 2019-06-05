‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 6: Brooke’s Final Plea

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 6, reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will make a final plea. Not in her wildest dreams did Brooke think that she would ever have to convince Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to stay with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). But it seems as if Hope is hell-bent on ending her marriage.

Hope is serious about ending her marriage to Liam. They had their last supper together and she tearfully returned his ring. Hope wanted him to be a full-time father to the girls and advised him to go to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house because he would always be welcome there. They were shattered that they were breaking up but Hope felt that they needed to put the children first.

However, there is one person who could change her mind about the decision that she made. Brooke has always meddled in her daughter’s affairs and will let her daughter know her opinion. When Hope told her mother that she and Liam had spent their last evening together, Brooke was disappointed. She told Hope that she was making a mistake and that she would regret it for the rest of her life.

Brooke will continue to try and reason with Hope, per She Knows Soaps. According to her, Hope is putting everyone else’s needs before her own. She feels that Hope is doing what is best for Thomas, Steffy, and the kids before looking at her own desires. She wants Hope to make a decision that will also benefit herself and Liam. In fact, Brooke has stated that she is doing wrong by Liam who wants to be with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke doesn’t want Hope to make a decision that she will regret. Previously, she tried to encourage Hope to have another baby. She does not want Hope to totally negate the possibility of having more children with Liam. However, Hope has repeatedly stated that she is not having any more children. She has already lost two children and does not want to face more heartache.

Brooke intuitively feels that something is wrong with the entire situation. She does not understand why Hope is losing everything that is so important to her. Brooke also doesn’t like the fact that she is rushing into an annulment. Will Brooke be able to reason with Hope?

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.