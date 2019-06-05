Major Changes Reportedly Coming To FastPass+ Tiers At Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This could truly change up a lot of plans for the massively renovated park.

This past weekend, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at the Disneyland Resort and many are anxiously awaiting its arrival at Walt Disney World. On August 29, 2019, the new 14-acre land will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but there could be some other big changes happening that day too. Word is going around that the FastPass+ tiers at DHS are going to majorly change on that day and it is likely that not everyone will like it.

As many may know, the FastPass+ selections at three of the four Walt Disney World Parks (all but Magic Kingdom) are separated into tiers. This is to more evenly distribute some of the more popular attractions and allow more guests to get some of those rides reserved.

According to a report from Touring Plans, the FastPass+ tiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are going to change on Augusts 29, 2019. If this ends up being true, it will move almost all “ride” attractions into the first tier and leave tier two for the “show” attractions.

Guests will still be able to make three FastPass+ selections in advance which allow them to get one from the first tier and two from the second tier. After using those first three, they can make a fourth from any tier based on what is remaining. After using the fourth, they can make a fifth and so on.

Danny Cox

Disney has not said anything at all regarding changes to the FastPass+ tiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as of this time. If they were to change, though, here is how they would look as of August 29, 2019:

Tier One

Slinky Dog Dash

Alien Swirling Saucers

Toy Story Mania

Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster featuring Aerosmith

The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror

Tier Two

Loading...

Star Tours

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along

MuppetVision 3D

Indiana Jones Stunt Show Spectacular

Voyage of The Little Mermaid

Disney Junior Dance Party!

Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage

Fantasmic! (expected)

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run will open on that same day inside of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but it will not have FastPasses when it first opens. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open later this year and it is not yet known where these two attractions would land in the tier structure.

The same is to be said for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway when it opens in the spring of next year.

Again, Disney has not yet said anything to confirm that these changes are coming to the FastPass+ tiers as of this time. If those changes are going to happen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, they would have to be known quite soon as the booking window for those is opening rather soon. Only time will tell, but it does seem like some tier alterations are on the way for the day that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in Walt Disney World.