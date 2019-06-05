Maci Bookout Talks About Telling Son About His Father’s Arrest, Says She Is ‘Angry’

With Teen Mom OG ready to kick off another season on June 10, fans are excited to catch up with the cast including Maci Bookout. In a new speak peek released by PEOPLE, Maci admits that she is “angry” after having to deal with telling her young son about his father’s recent arrest.

Maci and Ryan Edwards were introduced to fans on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, they welcomed their son Bentley. Over the years, Ryan has been in and out of trouble, but Maci revealed that the conversations with her son aren’t as easy now that he is getting older.

“Bentley is not 4 anymore. He understands. It’s natural to forget, forgive, move on, especially when it comes to your parents. I am angry for him because he’s a child.”

Now 10-years-old, Maci’s son is much more aware of what is going on around him. Maci is aware of that, but admits the anger is still there.

“If you thought I’d bite your head off for me then you have no idea what I will do for my son. The anger that’s still there, the anger that’s really bad, the anger that’s like the ugly anger, it’s not about me it’s about Bentley.”

Earlier this year, Ryan Edwards was arrested and spent a few months behind bars before his release in April. Prior to that, he had been to rehab.

Ryan married Mackenzie Standifer in 2017 and together the couple share one child, a son named Jagger. Maci has done her best to ensure that Bentley has a good relationship with all his siblings, including the two children she shares with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci posed with Mackenzie for a family photo shoot earlier this year. The photo showed Maci and Mackenzie along with all of their children including Mackenzie’s two sons. Maci shared the photo to social media and included the caption, “Family isn’t an important thing, it’s everything.”

Despite the happy family photo, Maci Bookout recently admitted that she and Mackenzie don’t really have a relationship. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci spoke to Us Weekly about the relationship with her ex-boyfriend’s new wife and explained that the relationship wasn’t negative or even bad, but that there’s “just really not one.”

Teen Mom OG has been on the air for nearly a decade and the all-new season will begin June 10 on MTV.