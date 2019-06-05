Teacher Fired After Tweeting At Trump To Remove ‘Illegals’ From School

A high school English teacher in Texas has been fired after sending a series of tweets to President Donald Trump over the course of several months earlier this year, asking him to remove “illegals” from the Fort Worth school system.

The teacher, Georgia Clark, was first placed on leave, per The Washington Post, and has since been fired, as reported separately by CBS DFW. The district’s Board of Trustees, per the TV station, voted 8-0 to terminate Clark, who will have the right to appeal the decision to the Texas Education Agency Commissioner.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” Clark tweeted last month at the president’s account. “Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated.”

Despite sending the tweets to the much-watched Twitter account of the president of the United States under her own name, Clark thought the messages were private, and “needed guarantees her identity would be protected when action was taken,” the Post said.

At one point, she even tweeted her personal phone number at the president and reassured him that Georgia Clark was her real name. Clark has admitted that the tweets are genuine; she later deleted her Twitter account.

It doesn’t appear that the president ever responded to Clark, although the teacher at one point tweeted at Trump that she received “an alarming tweet from someone identifying himself as one of your assistants followed by a second tweet from the same person,” per The Post.

The school district has accused Clark of engaging in inappropriate behavior and violating district regulations. A teacher in the district since 1998, Clark also had, per The Post, “a history of violations — including insulting her students’ ethnicity,” and had been under investigation more recently even prior to the tweets, including once asking a student to “show me your papers that are saying you are legal” after the student asked to use the bathroom.

Clark was also investigated in 2007 for kicking a student, although a later review found that it was done with no malice. The TV station said that Clark retained her job at the time after an agreement with an organization that represents teachers.

“Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the District is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect,” Kent P. Scribner, the superintendent of the Fort Worth school district, said in a Facebook post at the end of May.