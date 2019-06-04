Ivanka Trump, John Bolton Booed In London

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and National Security Advisor John Bolton were both loudly booed Tuesday, encountering the boos as they arrived for the joint press conference held by President Trump and outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, per The Daily Beast.

The president’s daughter and Bolton were both booed as they exited the front door of 10 Downing Street.

On Fox News’ Fox & Friends broadcast of the incident, host Brian Kilmeade stated that the boos were “not for Ivanka, but for John Bolton, and he loves it.” Kilmeade went on to describe the national security advisor as “somebody who’s the tough guy in that administration.”

Boos could later be heard for Trump, himself, as he exited 10 Downing Street, according to CNN’s Betsy Klein, via Twitter.

President Trump has been greeted by protesters various times since arriving in the U.K. on Monday. Trump later went on to describe reports of protesters as “fake news” and the protesters themselves as “a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons.” He also stated that he saw “thousands of people” cheering his arrival in London, per a tweet by reporter Daniel Dale. Dale added that he was unaware of reports detailing such cheering.

On the first day of his trip to London, the president sent a series of tweets insulting the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. The president later took to Twitter to complain that CNN is the “primary source of news available from the U.S.” in the United Kingdom. The president then urged his followers to stop using or subscribing to AT&T — which completed the purchase of CNN’s parent company, Warner Media, last year, over the Trump administration’s objections.

Fox News (cough cough: host Brian Kilmeade) dutifully came to Ivanka Trump’s rescue as a British crowd seemingly booed her and John Bolton https://t.co/uvKrhDq52k — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 4, 2019

The president also tweeted several pictures of himself with Queen Elizabeth and other British dignitaries, and also used the social media platform to praise his hosts.

Loading...

“The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong,” Trump tweeted Monday.

Trump will remain in the U.K. through Wednesday, partaking of his first state visit to the country. The president had made a working visit to the U.K. in July of 2018, per Voice of America. The president’s European trip will continue later this week, with stops in Ireland and later, France — where Trump will commemorate the anniversary of the Normandy invasion.

Theresa May resigned as prime minister last month, as a result of the failure to complete a Brexit agreement. However, she remains in office until a new Conservative Party election is held.