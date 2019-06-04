Jenelle Evans Makes Final ‘Teen Mom 2’ Appearance, Talks Setting Fire To Gift From Kailyn Lowry

On Monday night, the final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special aired. While the reunion special marked an end to the ninth season, it also marked an end to Jenelle Evans’ career with the show. The mom of three made her final appearance on Monday night and looked back on her season with disappointment.

According to a report from Too Fab, Jenelle was unhappy that her season didn’t show a lot of what she says actually goes on in her life.

“A lot of this season showed me not being with my kids. Literally just going on trips with my friends. It didn’t show me changing diapers. It didn’t show me getting ready for school. It didn’t show any of that. People don’t get to see anything.”

A big part of that, though, is the fact that MTV was unable to film Jenelle at her home. Jenelle’s husband, David, was fired from the show in 2018, and production would have to shut down when he was around. As a result, Jenelle had to travel in order to film her segments, including to see co-star Briana DeJesus in Florida.

In fact, Briana is one of the only cast members that Jenelle actually got along with while on the show. Although she had a friendship with co-star Kailyn Lowry at one time, things haven’t been too good between the two moms recently. During the last season, a video of Jenelle setting fire to a gift from Kailyn was shown. Reportedly, Kailyn had sent the gift to every cast member, but Jenelle suggested that wasn’t true.

Loading...

“Honestly, I have my own little projects going on. I don’t just take my name and slap it on a product either. She said she sent it to all the girls and she didn’t send it to Briana. She’s kind of talking out her a** in that scene.”

Jenelle Evans was let go from the show in May after an incident involving her husband killing her dog. After that, she had her kids removed from her care and has been in court fighting to have them returned. The kids are still not in her care.

After the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Jenelle’s replacement for the show was announced. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade Cline, who appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, was confirmed as a cast member and will appear on the ninth season, which will air at a later date.