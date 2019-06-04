Kylie Jenner And Kim Kardashian Share Adorable Snap Of The ‘Triplet’ Babies On Instagram

Their sister bond is irreplaceable, and it seems like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner want their babies to share that very same friendship.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars all have age differences, but they welcomed their own baby girls around the same time. And on Monday, both Kylie and Kim took to Instagram to share a super adorable snap of the three babies — who the Kylie Cosmetics founder referred to as “The Triplets” — sitting in a row next to each other on a couch while wearing similar outfits.

Kim and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago West sat on the left side and she rocked a cute light pink t-shirt andmatching pants and pink socks.. She looked super cute with her two little pigtails as she held onto a white stuffed shark.

In the middle sat baby True Thompson, who Khloe shares with her ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. The toddler wore a light pink long-sleeved top, which was paired with a white skirt, and a pair of cute little white booties, as she also held onto a blue stuffed shark.

To the far right sat Stormi Webster, Kylie and Travis Scott’s baby girl. She looked rather serious in a white long-sleeved baby grow and white socks, and she rocked a high ponytail while also playing with her stuffed animal. The three babies are all so close in age (Chicago arrived in January last year, while Kylie welcomed Stormi in February and Khloe gave birth to True in April).

Kim used her caption to play around with the girls’ names, dubbing the trio a “True Chicago Stormi,” and she also commented under Kylie’s photo, saying “My babies,” followed by a heart emoji. Khloe also left a doting comment underneath her younger sister’s snap, leaving a series of heart emojis and the words, “My babies.”

Kylie and Travis’s baby Stormi seems to be happy and doing much better after having spent the day in hospital due to an allergic reaction, an ordeal her mother documented on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the makeup mogul “spent the day at the hospital” with her baby after she suffered a food-related allergic reaction. Kylie was reportedly “very scared” during the crisis, but Stormi recovered like a pro and is “100% okay now,” according to People magazine.

“Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely. She is taking Stormi to her pediatrician for a follow-up,” a source said.