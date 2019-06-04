‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Premiere: What Does ‘CRM’ Stand For?

Fans are trying to work out what 'CRM' stands for.

The Season 5 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead introduced some interesting new story arcs. Most notably, fans are wondering about the threat of radiation, the masked men in black, and the introduction of CRM and its logo that is already linked to The Walking Dead. However, what does CRM stand for?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Althea (Maggie Grace) was intrigued by the presence of one of the infected wearing a black outfit and having a strange map on their person. However, before she could really process the situation, she was knocked out by another person wearing the same black outfit.

What viewers do know, though, is that these strange new characters all wear the same suit and appear to be present in the radiation zone. In addition, the logo seen on their clothing and the map Althea found, have also been linked to Jadis’ (Pollyanna MacIntosh) group, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr.

If this group is the same that Jadis is associated with and who rescued Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in The Walking Dead, it means that they have a wide area in which they travel, something that has already been suggested considering they frequently use helicopters as a mode of transport. This means that isn’t really a long shot that this group would also end up in the Season 5 storyline for Fear the Walking Dead.

Uproxx also gives a theory that sees this new group perhaps being linked to the initial outbreak since they are all wearing suits that cover all of their bodies. They also suggest that the three linked rings shown, that are also referenced with Jadis’ group, could be a representation of the zombie biohazard symbol.

However, the initials “CRM” seems to have many people stumped.

Already, fans are trying to work out what it could mean. Many are linking it to the Commonwealth, as seen in the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based. And, considering the group appears to be linked to Jadis’ group, this seems like a distinct possibility. However, other fans also suggest that the C could stand for “Containment” or “Contamination.” The R could stand for “Radiation,” and the M could stand for “Management.” However, as per usual, fans will just have to tune into future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 9 at 9 p.m. with Episode 2 (titled “The Hurt That Will Happen). The synopsis for this episode is below.