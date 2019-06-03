Tyler Gwozdz Speaks Out About ‘Bachelorette’ Exit

Tyler Gwozdz has finally spoken out about his exit from ABC’s The Bachelorette, revealing to Refinery 29 about just why he had to leave the reality dating competition series so abruptly.

A Reddit thread reported that Gwozdz once treated his girlfriend poorly and he was alleged to be an “extreme misogynist.” Reportedly, the former reality star fought publicly with his former girlfriend and treated her with disrespect per the Reddit post.

In an email to Refinery 29, Gwozdz emphatically denied the allegations.

“Addressing totally unsubstantiated rumors posted to Reddit from an anonymous account seems imprudent,” said Gwozdz.

“I feel that even addressing them gives them some sort of attention and fuel but I continue to have faith in my journey and in a purpose for everything that’s happened to me in my life. Above everything else, I am a son to my mother. She raised me to be better than these sort of baseless accusations. The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record. This was a decision that I came to with producers and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made,” he said.

The producers of The Bachelorette have not formally addressed as yet why Gwozdz was removed from the show.

In a quick response to the hopeful’s exit from the show to his fellow contestants, Hannah Brown, the star of Season 15 of The Bachelorette, said on-camera that he to leave and that she was upset Gwozdz had to leave because she enjoyed her one-on-one date with him.

Reality Steve reported that Gwozdz’s past was what prompted producers to send him packing. The Bachelor blogger claimed that production was given information about the former reality star that caused his exit from the series.

The newest episode of the series features Hannah Brown and the remaining 15 men who will travel to Boston and the city of Newport, Rhode Island where they will see some of the sights including the infamous Quincy Market, Boston Common, and the iconic “Cheers” bar.

Perhaps the most shocking twist to the season comes during an explosive cocktail party where two of the contestants will engage in a heated argument, causing Hannah to decide if it is worth it to keep the men around or attempt to make peace between them. The infighting makes Hannah walk out of the event in frustration.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.