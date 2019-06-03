WWE Rumors: Backstage Update On Company’s Plans For 24/7 Championship, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

As of this writing, WWE’s recently introduced 24/7 Championship has changed hands a total of seven times, with current champion R-Truth now a three-time titleholder. And since the idea behind the championship is that it could be defended at any time and any place, just as long as a referee is present, a new report suggests that WWE plans to build up the 24/7 title by leveraging its presence on social media.

Citing the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co wrote that there have been “ideas” thrown around backstage, as WWE reportedly wants the 24/7 Championship defended on various social media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram. It was also noted that the belt could also be defended at WWE’s Performance Center in between episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

When the 24/7 Championship was first introduced late last month, it was designed as a way for WWE to improve Raw and SmackDown’s slumping ratings. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some fans speculated that WWE could take advantage of social media to help make the new title relevant. Based on the aforementioned Wrestling Observer report, as well as the most recent series of title changes, this does indeed seem to be the case.

As seen on this video from WWE’s official YouTube account, the latest developments with the 24/7 title took place over the weekend at a golf course, as Jinder Mahal — who was wearing his wrestling gear — attacked R-Truth to become a first-time champion. After a few seconds, Truth surprised Mahal with a roll-up to regain the championship. This kicked off R-Truth’s third 24/7 Championship reign after he first won the belt from Robert Roode on the May 20 episode of Raw, then won it back from Elias on the May 28 episode of SmackDown Live.

Monday Night Raw veteran Titus O’Neil was named the inaugural champion on the May 20 Raw, having defeated several lower- and mid-card wrestlers in a “scramble” match shortly after the new belt was introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Although WWE appears to be intent on pushing the 24/7 Championship on social media at the moment, WrestlingNews.co noted that it will be “interesting” to see whether the title retains its relevance when SmackDown Live moves to Fox in the fall. As Fox reportedly wants WWE to offer a more “sports-centric” product that focuses more on in-ring action and less on comedic storylines, the outlet speculated that the 24/7 title might not be a good fit for the network’s plans for the program.