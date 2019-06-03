Ryan Seacrest Talks Kourtney Kardashian Possibly Leaving ‘KUWTK’

Ryan Seacrest recently revealed his thoughts about Kourtney Kardashian possibly quitting Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian recently told Paper Magazine that she would be happy if the cameras quit rolling on her life tomorrow, despite the opportunities that the reality show has given her.

Kardashian says she often thinks about leaving Hollywood behind, and finding a quiet place to live out the rest of her life.

When Ryan Seacrest was asked about Kourtney’s recent comments, he was a little surprised, but revealed that the cameras can go away from Kourt for a little while, as long as they come back to do a few more seasons of KUWTK.

Seacrest, who is an executive producer on the family’s reality series, says he doesn’t understand how Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, and their mother, Kris, are comfortable with cameras on them at all times, and commends them for what they’ve been able to do. Ryan added that he would not be able to function with cameras in his face all the time.

“They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them. I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her,” Seacrest stated.

As previously reported by Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian also opened up about her relationship with Scott Disick during her interview with Paper.

The mother-of-three says that she is “most proud” of the way that she and Scott have put all of the pain and drama behind them and forged a brand new co-parenting relationship that keeps their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, happy.

Kourtney and Scott now have a trusting relationship, that also includes Disick’s girlfriend, model Sofia Richie. Things are so good between all three of them that they’ve been seen having dinner together, and taking the kids on vacation.

“[That’s] probably the thing I’m most proud of. I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” Kardashian admitted.

Scott recently sat down with Kourtney for a video about their co-parenting style for Kardashian’s Poosh website, and revealed that he would never let any issues between he and Kourtney impact their children in a negative way.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.