The Family Of The Virginia Beach Gunman Post A Note On Their Front Door With A Public Statement

The family of the Virginia Beach shooter, DeWayne Craddock, offered their condolences to the victims.

On Friday, 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, taking the lives of 12 people and injuring several more. His colleagues, some of whom had worked with him for years, had no reason to suspect him as someone who would one day become the man behind one of the worst workplace shootings the nation has seen. As the Virginia Beach community begins to mourn the tragic loss, Craddock’s colleagues recall the man they thought they knew, according to CNN.

Among those who are suffering as a result of Friday’s massacre are Craddock’s own family, who will be forced to grapple with the fact that their own loved one took the lives of so many. Following the massacre, a representative for the family posted their public statement upon the front door of their home in a handwritten note.

LATEST: Two law enforcement sources confirmed to @ABC that DeWayne Craddock, 40, a recently terminated city employee, is the alleged suspect in the Virginia Beach municipal center shooting that killed at least 12 people. https://t.co/UtbevQkhng pic.twitter.com/fKu9f9f1gR — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 1, 2019

In the message, the family issued their condolences to the victims who lost their lives as a result of DeWayne’s actions and those who continue to suffer in the hospital. They also acknowledged that they too are mourning the loss of a loved one.

“The family of DeWayne Craddock wishes to send our heart felt condolences to the victims. We are grieving the loss of our loved one. At this time we wish to focus on the victims and the lives loss [sic] during yesterdays tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who loss [sic] their lives, and those recovering in the hospital.”

We now know some basic information about Craddock and the specific role he played at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. He was a certified engineer who had worked for the public utilities department for about 15 years. His former colleagues now want the world to know that, though his displeasure with his employer could have been part of his motive for opening fire on his department, he did not display the signs of someone who could become so violent. Thus, it is important to note that although one might not exude the tendencies of a mass killer, it doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of committing such horrific acts.

In fact, Joseph Scott, an engineering technician, spoke with Craddock only hours before he opened fire. Their interaction was cordial and gave no hint of what was to come later in the day. It involved a conversation about weekend plans and ended with both employees wishing the other a good day.