Republican Senator Tells Democrats To ‘Go To Amazon And Buy A Spine’ If They Want To Impeach Trump

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy told Democrats who support impeaching Donald Trump to “buy a spine” and get to work or stop talking about it. According to The Hill, Kennedy was speaking on Sunday with CBS’ Face The Nation when he challenged Democratic leaders to start the process, which he says is unpopular with voters.

“[M]y advice to my Democratic friends is, if you want to do it, go hard or go home,” Kennedy said. “Go to Amazon, buy a spine. If you’re not going to do it, let us get back to work.”

He also added that he didn’t want to waste the next year and a half, referring to the time left in Trump’s term.

Kennedy also weighed in on Robert Mueller, saying that the special counsel confirmed that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Here’s what I heard Mr. Mueller say this week first, ‘I quit. No más. I’ve done the best I can. If you’re happy with it fine. If you’re not happy with it call your priest or your minister or your psychiatrist, but I’m done and I don’t want to testify. Look at my report.’ I look at his report and I see the following: number one, no collusion, so no indictment,” he said.

Margaret Brennan, who was interviewing Kennedy, challenged this reading of the situation, saying that Mueller had, in fact, stated that he wasn’t able to prosecute the president, not that there was no evidence that collusion or obstruction of justice took place.

He then went on to clarify that he believes Mueller was saying that he wasn’t certain about whether or not the president obstructed justice, but that he wouldn’t bring an indictment. Kennedy then said that he didn’t see any point in asking Mueller to testify at this point.

Democrats in the House and Senate have been facing intense pressure from their constituents to impeach the president. According to CNN, new polls show that the idea doesn’t sit well with a majority of Americans, with support for impeachment sitting at 41 percent. Support for the president, in general, is holding steady at about 52 percent of those polled disapproving of the job that Trump is doing.

Demonstrators rallied at the Washington Monument on Saturday to call for the impeachment of Pres. Trump. https://t.co/cmyrwZS4p1 — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2019

Democrats, on the other hand, support impeachment, with 76 percent in favor of. This number has increased over the past few months, particularly after the release of Mueller’s report.

Neely isn’t entirely supportive of Trump, however. He has criticized Trump’s choice to impose a tax on all goods imported from Mexico, saying that the president is playing with “live hand grenades” as he threatens one of the United States’ most important trading partners. Kennedy called Trump’s tariff a mistake.