Amy Klobuchar Uses ‘Fight Song,’ A Song Associated With Hillary Clinton, On Trail

“Fight Song” is a pop song recorded and released by American pop singer Rachel Platten in February of 2015. The song’s inspirational lyrics have been used to inspire cancer survivors and others fighting trying circumstances.

But the song is perhaps best known for its use on the campaign trail in 2016 by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The song, in fact, was so ubiquitous that campaign reporters were known for frequently declaring how sick they were of hearing it all the time.

And now, “Fight Song” is back on the trail. A Democratic candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, used the song at an appearance Saturday at the California Democratic convention in Sacramento, per reporter Shane Goldmacher on Twitter.

“I love the Fight Song,” Klobuchar said at the event.

It’s not the first time Klobuchar has appeared in public with that song. She, Clinton, and several other women who are senators appeared on stage together to that song in New Hampshire in February of 2016, per Twitter.

Much attention has been paid in recent years to the music politicians use at their rallies. Several artists, including Adele, Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, R.E.M., and Elton John, have asked President Donald Trump to cease playing their music at his rallies and other campaign events.

At a recent kickoff rally in Philadelphia, Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden played the Bruce Springsteen song “Born in the U.S.A.,” which has lyrics that are much more cynical than the song’s patriotic title would suggest. This led to considerable brouhaha 35 years ago, when Ronald Reagan used the same song on the campaign trail in 1984. At that rally, Biden also used Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” a song long associated with Barack Obama’s campaigns.

Amy Klobuchar comes out to Fight Song: “I love the fight song,” she says. pic.twitter.com/s898U619Gi — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 1, 2019

Sen. Klobachar’s last campaign made news last week when she told an anecdote about the late Sen. John McCain rattling off the names of dictators during President Trump’s inauguration. Meghan McCain, the senator’s daughter, issued a statement that she wished for Klobuchar, as well as other 2020 candidates, to “leave my father’s legacy and memory out of presidential politics.”

Klobuchar, per Fox News, declared through her campaign that she would not be apologizing for telling that John McCain story.

“While she was simply sharing a memory, she continues to believe that the best stories about Senator McCain are not about the views he had about President Trump: they’re about McCain’s own valor and heroism,” read a statement from Tim Hogan, Klobuchar’s director of communications.