CNN Poll: Donald Trump Has Higher Approval Rating Than Nancy Pelosi

According to a new CNN poll conducted by analytics and research company SSRS, President Donald Trump has a higher approval rating than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Unlike many of her colleagues, the top Democrat has refrained from calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, continually suggesting that Congress should continue legislating and investigating before taking aim at the commander-in-chief. This appears to have influenced her approval rating — 40 percent of Americans view Pelosi favorably.

Forty-three percent of Americans approve of President Trump, according to the poll.

The House speaker’s approval rating has climbed among certain demographic groups, however. Those who consider themselves conservative or moderate Democrats strongly approve of the job Pelosi is doing — seventy-three percent of such Democrats view Pelosi favorably.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in wake of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s impromptu press briefing — during which he implicitly suggested that Congress should start impeachment proceedings against President Trump — Pelosi argued against impeachment, despite the fact that over 50 House Democrats have publicly supported an inquiry.

During a speech at the California Democratic Party’s annual convention on Saturday, Pelosi once again refrained from calling for impeachment, while accusing President Trump of collaborating with the Kremlin and “covering up” his crimes.

“Why won’t the president defend us from this attack? What is the president covering up? We must investigate the president’s welcoming of the assault on our democracy,” Pelosi remarked, prompting the crowd to chant “impeach!”

In 2018, when the Democratic Party took back control of the House of Representatives, some questioned Pelosi’s chances of becoming House speaker. As The Washington Post reported, even President Trump endorsed Pelosi, offering Republican votes.

“I can get Nancy Pelosi as many votes as she wants in order for her to be Speaker of the House. She deserves this victory, she has earned it – but there are those in her party who are trying to take it away. She will win!” the president said in November.

Since then, Trump and Pelosi have both argued with each other and attempted to work together. Most recently, the House speaker and the president have been trying to strike a bipartisan infrastructure deal. As The Hill reported, the two have gone back and forth, alternating between insulting each other and vowing to work together.

The tensions culminated when Trump protested the fact that Pelosi wants to work with him while launching investigations. The top Democrat criticized Trump for abruptly leaving a meeting with Democrats, only to later state that she is “optimistic” that a bipartisan infrastructure deal can be made.