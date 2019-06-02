Reigning ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Donated $10,000 To A Non-Profit That Helps Kids Finish School

James Holzhauer is using his winnings for good.

Reigning Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer is one of the most successful competitors the game show has seen in decades. For weeks, he has won game after game, earning well over $2 million in total winnings. The 35-year-old sports bettor from Las Vegas is not only extremely knowledgeable in trivia of seemingly every genre, but he also knows how to play the game effectively. He makes the most of Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy, often risking it all only to come out on top, time and time again.

While there have been a few competitors here and there that have gave Holzhauer a run for his money, the majority of the games he has played in have been complete runaways. His winning streak doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, and now those in need are benefiting from his success as well, according to CBS News.

The trivia wiz has talked about some of the ways in which he plans to spend his newfound fortune when his time on the show is finally over. He’s discussed his hopes of using some of the money to travel the world with his wife and to treat his dad to a visit to the U.S. Open, which will take place this summer. However, he won’t be keeping all the cash for himself. He’s already begun donating thousands of dollars to charities, many of which are located right in his home city of Las Vegas.

So far, recipients of his generosity include the Las Vegas-Clark County Library, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, and the Ronald McDonald House in Las Vegas. Most recently, he donated $10,000 to a non-profit organization by the name of Communities in Schools of Nevada. This charity works to prevent student dropout by providing kids with the community and resources they need to succeed. Their goals is to give students everything they need to excel in a school environment and beyond.

“Our mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life,” their mission statement states on their website.

The organization shared their gratitude toward Holzhauer and his wife in a recent Facebook post.

“We are incredibly moved by the generosity of James & Melissa Holzhauer for their $10,000 donation today. They are truly #AllInForKids and we are so grateful for their support!”

This organization will likely not be the last recipient of a portion of Holzhauer’s winnings. If he is able to continue his streak, many others in need are likely to benefit as well.