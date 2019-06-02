Republican Group Releases Video Of Conservative Legal Experts Explaining How Donald Trump Obstructed Justice

In partnership with Protect Democracy, Republicans for the Rule of Law (RRL) has released a video of three conservative legal experts explaining how President Donald Trump obstructed justice, Newsweek reports.

The video features President Ronald Reagan’s Deputy Associate Attorney General Jeffrey Harris, George H.W. Bush’s Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, and Paul Rosenzweig, who served as deputy assistant secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush.

In the YouTube video, which has already gone viral, the three lawyers begin by criticizing Attorney General William Barr. Barr, according to the three men, deliberately mischaracterized Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings in order to protect President Trump.

“When I finally had the opportunity to read the Mueller report itself, I realized that the Barr summary was not a fair and accurate summary of what the Mueller report contained,” Rosenzweig said, proceeding to point out that the second volume of the Mueller report describes 10 episodes of possible obstruction of justice by the president, which Barr did not mention in his own memo about the report.

According to Harris, Ayer, and Rosenzweig, President Trump began obstructing justice as soon as Mueller was appointed. His attempts to obstruct justice only became more aggressive as the investigation went on, the trio suggested.

“First thing he does is he tries to influence the [former] head of the FBI James Comey in asking him to go easy on Michael Flynn and when that doesn’t work out, he fires James Comey. The worst obstruction of all was the president actively being involved to affect the testimony and cooperation of critical witnesses, being Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen.”

The conservative lawyers also condemned the Republican Party for fueling and enabling President Trump’s conduct. They urged Republican politicians in Congress to speak out.

Chris Truax, a Republicans for the Rule of Law spokesman, said in a statement supplied to Newsweek that Americans, Republicans in particular, “need to listen” to what the three legal experts have to say.

Justin Vail, an attorney at Protect Democracy, said that the American people “deserve” to hear Harris, Ayer, and Rosenzweig’s opinion.

In our latest video created with @protctdemocracy, former Republican federal prosecutors Donald Ayer, @RosenzweigP, and Jeffrey Harris discuss the findings of the #MuellerReport and the episodes of obstruction it uncovered. #CaseOpen pic.twitter.com/DCuGloA7aa — Republicans for the Rule of Law (@ForTheRuleOfLaw) May 30, 2019

The only Republican in Congress to call for the impeachment of President Trump is Michigan Representative Justin Amash. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amash explained his point of view in a series of Twitter messages, becoming the first and only Republican in office to openly call for impeachment proceedings to being.

This has negatively impacted Amash’s career, it seems; the representative has already started losing donor support. While it remains to be seen whether Amash will lose the support of his constituents, polling shows that 90 percent of Republican voters approve of the job President Trump is doing.