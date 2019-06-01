’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Nicole Jimeno Shares Photo With Woman Pedro Jimeno Allegedly Cheated With

The struggle continues for Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno on this season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, according to a report from Pop Culture.

While searching for a Spanish tutor, Chantel was introduced to Pedro by a mutual friend. The couple connected via video chat for lessons, but their tutor-student relationship soon took a romantic turn and Chantel flew to the Dominican Republic to meet the man who captured her heart. The two later got engaged and applied for the K-1 visa to bring Pedro to the United States. After being approved for the visa, the couple kept their relationship a secret from Chantel’s family. This deception caused them to distrust Pedro and his intentions. Chantel’s parents did not hide their feelings about their future son-in-law and insisted he sign a prenuptial agreement before marrying their daughter.

Throughout their time on the show, Pedro also butted heads with Chantel’s brother as the two men found themselves in a physical altercation during dinner, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno, was also present during the quarrel and she voiced her feelings about Chantel’s family and their negative feelings toward her brother.

During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Pedro decided he had enough of his in-laws and booked a one-way ticket back to his home country. While there, he met up with a group of friends, including a woman from his past named Coraima. After a few drinks, Pedro and Coraima got real cozy on the dance floor.

“Chantel going to kill me. I’m thinking I messed up tonight, but I had such a great time,” Pedro said, after his night out.

Pedro’s actions fueled rumors he had cheated on Chantel, and it seems Nicole supports a possible romance between her brother and his dance partner. Nicole recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Coraima, calling the woman her “sister.”

Fans of the show weren’t happy about Nicole’s photo and flooded the comment section.

“How can you cheer on cheating? Imagine you were married and your husband was dancing with another woman and cheating on you,” one person wrote, according to Pop Culture. “Even if it’s staged, it actually is a real [depiction] of who you are. Goodluck with Karma. You like all the free stuff you get but cannot respect a marriage. I’ve lost all respect for your family. And especially you.”

This photo could be Nicole’s way of getting back at her sister-in-law after Chantel slammed her on social media, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC.