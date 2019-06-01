Donald Trump’s Trade War May Be Heating Up Putin And Xi’s Bromance

President Donald Trump’s administration is continuing to both apply pressure to China and sanction Russia, which author and journalist Fred Kempe believes is pushing the two superpowers’ respective leaders, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, to develop a closer relationship, per CNBC.

In the lead up to Xi’s visit to Russia next week, Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said the two countries are planning to focus on building their relations — something Kempe believes is a sign of Beijing’s “increased bluntness toward Washington.”

According to Zhang, the two sides plan to address “outside challenges” and help each other preserve their countries’ security and development.

“We firmly oppose the willful use [of] sticks of tariff and protectionism. Deliberately provoking trade disputes is economic terrorism, economic hegemony and economic chauvinism.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Chinese government claims that the country is ready to inflict pain on the United States — even at the cost of its own economy. The plan is purely rooted in retaliation for the trade wars enacted by Trump. Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, believes that the U.S. won’t have much room to compromise.

“The message from China’s state media over the past week has been belligerent and uncompromising, with reminders for viewers of glorious moments when China and the Communist Party stood up to aggressors.”

“It sounds like the leadership is preparing for a drawn-out fight,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to face criticism for his relations with Russia in the face Robert Mueller’s evidence that the country interfered in the 2016 presidential elections.

Not only that, as The Inquisitr reported, a study from George Washington University revealed that Russian trolls were actively pushing both anti-vaccination and pro-vaccination messages. The revelation is yet another that fits into the pattern of Russia taking both sides on divisive social issues to cause friction within the U.S.

The study found that — compared to average users — “Russian trolls, sophisticated bots, and ‘content polluters’ tweeted about vaccination at higher rates. Whereas content polluters posted more anti-vaccine content, Russian trolls amplified both sides.”

The study also warned that the Russian anti-vaccination messages intended to erode public confidence over the effectiveness of vaccinations.

Ultimately, Kempe highlights the fact that China and Russia both have a common cause against U.S. global leadership, which gives them the incentive to undermine it. In addition, they have a shared interest in political survival and similar autocratic systems, which appears to be bringing them closer.