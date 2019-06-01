‘General Hospital’ Stars Kelly Monaco, Steve Burton Reach Out To TK Weaver On Twitter After Recasting Shocker

During Friday’s episode of General Hospital, a significant cast change was made that caught viewers by surprise. For the past several years, young actor TK Weaver has been playing the role of Sam and Jason’s son Danny. Now, a new actor is in the role and this is generating a lot of buzz across social media.

As The Inquisitr detailed, Weaver took to his Twitter page once Friday’s episode began to air to explain the situation to fans. He said that he had been let go and had been asked to stay quiet about it until the switchover episode aired. Weaver also specifically thanked General Hospital cast members Kelly Monaco, Billy Miller, and Steve Burton for their support.

It didn’t take long for both Monaco and Burton to take to their Twitter pages to share their love for Weaver. Kelly has stayed away from Twitter since February, seemingly in large part due to the drama among General Hospital fans that tends to swirl about whether her character Sam should be with Burton’s Jason or Miller’s Drew.

Despite her lengthy Twitter hiatus, Kelly replied to TK’s tweet with a sweet one of her own. Monaco made it clear that she adored Weaver and loved working with him. She also encouraged him in noting she knows he’ll go on to do big things in future projects.

TK. You were a DREAM to work with. You are such a talented young man. I know you have a bright future ahead of you. I can’t wait to see your career blossom. I’ll make sure #billymiller sees this post… I know he cares about you as much as I do. You will be greatly missed at #gh — Kelly Monaco (@kellymonaco1) May 31, 2019

Miller isn’t on social media, but General Hospital fans know that Kelly and Billy are quite close off-screen. Monaco promised Weaver she would make sure that Miller saw TK’s post.

Weaver replied to Monaco’s tweet, noting that she was kind and that he would always love both her and Miller. He added that he still sleeps with a football bear that Billy once gave him.

Burton didn’t work with Weaver as extensively over TK’s time on the General Hospital set as Miller did, but they obviously did grow close as well. After the young actor gave a shout-out to Steve, Burton replied via Twitter too.

You’re a rockstar with a bright future! I know you accomplish anything YOU put your mind to. Luv you @tkweaveractor I’ll see you soon! https://t.co/tb6hPVZqWm — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) May 31, 2019

TK replied back to Steve’s tweet and noted that he loves him back and will see him around for sure.

The show loves to hype casting moves, like bringing Steve Burton back after a five-year absence or bringing Cynthia Watros in this summer to replace Michelle Stafford as Nina. However, as of this writing, it doesn’t look as if the show’s Twitter page or executive producer Frank Valentini have shared anything on social media yet about replacing Weaver.

Seeing a new Danny came as a shocker to fans, as TK was beloved by viewers. Despite that, it looks like people think the new actor did a pretty good job in his first scenes and it seems likely the show has simply decided they wanted to age the character to sync up with some of his other Port Charles peers.

Friday’s show brought Sam and Jason together to celebrate Danny’s birthday and the couple decided to have Jason move back into the penthouse again. General Hospital spoilers tease that there are still plenty of hiccups on the way for this couple, and now, it’ll be interesting to see what the writers have in store for this slightly older version of Danny.