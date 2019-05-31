Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Is The Highest It’s Been In Two Years

Experts say his chances of re-election are increasing, too.

Donald Trump’s approval rating is the highest it has been in two years, according to a new political poll. According to the survey, 48 percent of people approve of the job that the president is doing, up 3 points from March.

According to The Hill, voters are optimistic about the economy and the employment environment in the United States, optimism which has prompted people to rate Trump more highly. This is the highest approval rating the president has enjoyed since June of 2017.

Despite the high, more people continue to disapprove than approve of the president’s job performance. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll found that 52 percent of people said that they disapprove of the job that he is doing.

Voters seem to be reacting to the economy, with 62 percent of people saying that they approve of the job he is doing in terms of employment, and 59 percent saying that they approve of his handling of economic issues. Fifty-one percent of people said that the economy is heading in the right direction under his leadership, and 71 percent of voters rated the economy as strong or very strong.

But despite the positive economic view, only 39 percent of people say that the country is on the right track.

Mark Penn, who co-directed the study, said that the economy is making people optimistic, which increases Trump’s chance at re-election.

“People’s views on the economy are gradually pushing Trump’s numbers up and his actions on other issues like China and immigration are neutral to positive,” said Penn. “Every point of increase in this range of 45 to 50 improves the possibility of re-election.”

Another recent poll found that 60 percent of voters believe that the president shouldn’t be re-elected.

NEW Poll: 60 percent say Trump should not be reelected https://t.co/FK76255gTe pic.twitter.com/AagknpL9ds — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2019

Loading...

The website FiveThirtyEight combines the top polls to determine the president’s overall job rating. They found that about 54 percent of people disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while 41.3 percent approve as of today. The biggest discrepancy was found in the Ipsos poll, which saw respondents offer the president a 41 percent approval rating, and a 57 percent disapproval rating.

Trump’s approval numbers had been in a steady decline for the past few weeks, hitting lows that — while not historically notable — may be concerning for someone looking to get re-elected.

None of the polls reflect Trump’s recent decision to place a tariff on all goods coming in from Mexico, a move that concerns economists and has caused the Dow to drop dramatically since the announcement. The new tariffs would impose a 5 percent tax on all Mexican goods, gradually increasing to 25 percent, as a measure to attempt to force Mexico to address the number of undocumented immigrants coming across the border.