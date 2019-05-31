Watch ES Tunis Vs. Wydad Casablanca CAF Champions League Final Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of 2nd Leg

Esperance Tunis can score back-to-back CAF Champions League titles, while Wydad Casablanca will try to win their second in 3 years.

In their 100th year since the club’s founding, Espérance Sportive de Tunis appear poised to take their 28th Tunisia Ligue 1 title, per Soccerway, sitting four point clear at the top of the table with four matches to play. However, on Friday, the Beast of Africa can wrap up their second straight Confederation of African Football Champions League title.

After Espérance tallied a crucial away goal in a first-leg 1-1 draw on May 19, all they have to do is hold Moroccan Botola Pro leaders Wydad Casablanca goalless and the trophy returns to Tunisia. This match will live stream from just outside of Tunis.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the ES Tunis vs. Wydad Casablanca CAF Champions League final second-leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. Central European Standard Time on Friday, May 31, at the 65,000-seat Stade Olympique de Radès in Rades, Tunisia. That start time will be 10 p.m. Western Africa Time, but midnight Eastern Africa Time on Friday night.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 10 p.m. British Summer Time — while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 2 p.m. Pacific.

Of course, Wydad enter the game feeling like they should be in the driver’s seat, hoping to win their second CAF Champions League of the last three. Controversial refereeing decisions deprived them of a possible two goals in the first leg. In fact, the CAF appeared to agree that the Moroccan team was treated unfairly, suspending the referee of that match, Gehad Grisha, for 6 months after he disallowed one Wydad goal and failed to award the side a penalty, according to Goal.com.

Wydad also went down to 10 men in the first-leg match, losing Moroccan midfielder Brahim Nakach to a red card in the 49th minute.

But if anyone can guide Wydad to the one-goal victory they will require, it is head coach Faouzi Benzarti. Benzarti knows something about managing in Tunisia, having helmed ES Tunis when they won their first CAF Champions League title back in 1994, according to Super Sport.

Big one tomorrow! Esperance de Tunis vs Wydad Casablanca (agg. 1-1), CAF Champions League 2nd leg, KO – 00:00HRS EAT. pic.twitter.com/5EaF1q4sS2 — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) May 31, 2019

To watch a live stream of the ES Tunis vs. Wydad Casablanca CAF Champions League final second-leg showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to the BeIn network, there is a way to watch the second-leg Champions League match stream live for free, without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Beast of Africa vs. Wydad Al-Ouma match live stream for free.

In most African countries, Super Sport 4 will live stream the championship final. Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Arabia will carry the match.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no live stream offered for the Esperance vs. Wydad AC match, nor will there be one in India. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed here by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet. In Canada, however, BeIn Sports Connect Canada will stream the Africa championship. In Italy, the CAF Champions League final will be streamed live by DAZN Italia.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the ES Tunis vs. Wydad Casablanca match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.