Britney Spears Lets Loose After A ‘Serious’ Therapy Session

Britney Spears took to social media to post a very silly video of herself this week after she says she went through a serious therapy session.

On Thursday night, Britney took to her Instagram account to share a clip of her sitting in front of the camera making silly faces.

Spears wore a green dress with a floral print on it and accessorized with a black choker. She had her long blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail, and left pieces of her bangs hanging down to frame her famous face.

The singer also sported a full face of makeup in the video, which included a bronzed glow and pink blush. Britney added to her glam look by sporting darkened eyebrows and thick eyeliner with dramatic lashes. She completed the look with nude lips.

In the video, Britney is seen crossing her eyes, sticking her tongue out, winking for the camera, smiling big, scrunching her nose, and showing an array of other goofy poses. In the caption of the video, Spears revealed that she wanted to be silly after her therapy session.

In the comment section, Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, left his opinion on the video, saying, “Inspiring people to be themselves rather than trying to get others approval. #humble #real.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears was recently released from a mental health facility, where she received treatment for about a month before being released.

Since her release, Britney and her boyfriend have been seen heading out for date nights, and she’s also been posting workout videos to Instagram.

Loading...

However, People Magazine‘s sources claim that the singer’s mental health issues are far from over and that she is still struggling to get her emotions under control.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to say that Britney needs to be on medication to help her control the emotions and find balance again, but that her current meds are not working at the moment.

“Right now, she is very sluggish and down. Some days, she is a zombie. There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It’s very sad,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears’ life by following the singer on social media.