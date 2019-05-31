Elizabeth Warren: If Donald Trump Were Not President, ‘He’d Be In Handcuffs’

Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren doubled down on her previous call for the House to impeach President Donald Trump, going as far as to say that Trump would be “in handcuffs” if he were not the president of the United States, ABC News reports. Warren’s remarks were made on Thursday during an appearance on The View in response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s unprecedented public appearance speaking to his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“If he were anyone other than president of the United States, he would be in handcuffs and indicted,” Warren said.

This is not new territory for the Senator, with Warren being among the first Democratic candidates for president to go on the record in support of impeachment. She did so after reading Mueller’s redacted report on the Russia investigation after it was released in April of this year.

She echoed the sentiment last month in a CNN town hall in which she said that the Mueller report would have resulted in “any other human being” being “arrested and put in jail.”

Mueller, in his public statements on Thursday, reiterated the longstanding Justice Department policy prohibiting charging a sitting president with a federal crime. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has, in the past, said that the policy was not relevant to the report’s conclusions.

Joe Biden is “sleepy,” Bernie Sanders is “crazy” and Elizabeth Warren is “angry.” Since January, Trump has attacked several of the Democrats competing for his job. Here are the candidates the president has insulted so far. https://t.co/Ubwa6thmHf — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 26, 2019

Warren has so far been adamant that her calls for impeachment are not made from a place of political calculation, but from a genuine desire to uphold the rule of law and demand accountability from the president of the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in contrast, has repeatedly downplayed calls from within her own party to impeach and has generally spoken out against such a move as ineffectual and not in the best interests of the Democratic Party.

“You know, my view is make everybody vote,” Warren has said in contrast. “Make everybody in the House vote. Send it over to the Senate. Make them vote. If at the end of the day [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell is going to hold enough Republicans that there’s not an impeachment vote, you know, but put them on the record and make them live with those votes for the rest of their lives.”

Warren’s stance on impeachment has been making headlines recently, offering up a different side of her candidacy, as opposed to the policy-oriented platform for which she has become known so far in the unusually large field of Democratic contenders.