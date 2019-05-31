Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Believes He Loves Two Women

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam has two women on his mind — both Chelsea and Sharon.

Aside from Victor (Eric Braeden), Sharon (Sharon Case) is among the only people who are happy to see Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) alive and well in Genoa City after he’d been presumed dead since fall 2016. Victor enlisted Sharon’s help for Adam to regain his memories, and while she was unsuccessful, a well-timed bullet and subsequent surgery ended up doing the trick.

Now Adam remembers his life before the explosion, and he wants to be a father to his sons Connor and Christian. Plus, Adam remembers his love for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, although Nick (Joshua Morrow) refused to help Adam reconnect with Chelsea, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) stole the information and gave it to Adam. After trying unsuccessfully to reach Chelsea himself, Adam asked Sharon for help, so she placed a call to Chelsea despite how poorly things ended between the two women before Chelsea left Genoa City last year.

SheKnows Soaps revealed that Adam falls asleep at the tack house and he has a dream about Chelsea. However, when the woman of Adam’s dreams turns around, she is actually Sharon. In the scene, Adam and Sharon get intimate until a gunshot sounds, and Adam awakens alone.

Loading...

Of course, Sharon is actually with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) these days, and Rey’s new job with Nick is keeping tabs on Adam as well as investigating his life in Las Vegas as Spider. For now, Rey is being incredibly understanding and patient with Adam and Sharon’s relationship, and he even goes as far as to invite him to stay for dinner, but Adam declines. Soon, whatever Rey discovers about Adam’s recent past as a high stakes poker player gives him a leg up, but it seems like Adam may end up causing issues for the new couple even though it’s been a while since Adam and Sharon’s previous relationship even though Adam helped Sharon at a time in her life when she needed assistance.

Further complicating things when Chelsea finally makes her way back to Genoa City is the fact that she and Adam’s brother Nick shared a serious relationship and were engaged before she left after stealing money from Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmore’s.

Between Chelsea and Sharon and their other relationships with Nick and Rey, it is possible that Adam could end up without either woman before all is said and done.