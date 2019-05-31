Every GOP Lawmaker To Receive A Paper Copy Of The Mueller Report, Highlighted And Hand-Delivered

A Republican group wants to make it very easy for their party to read and digest the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, The Hill reports. The group, Republicans for the Rule of Law, announced on Thursday that they will be hand-delivering copies of Mueller’s report to every Republican lawmaker following Mueller’s recent public remarks, which were his first since the beginning of his two-year probe.

The copies will be highlighted to denote the most relevant portions.

“As Republicans and conservatives, we consider an uncompromising commitment to the rule of law in the best interests of both the Republican Party and the United States,” the group said in a letter. “With this pre-highlighted copy of the Mueller report in hand, all Republicans in Congress will have an easy defense against charges of not having read it.”

In addition to the letter and the highlighted report, the group also released a video on YouTube including three Republican-appointed federal prosecutors saying that Donald Trump would have been indicted if he were not president.

Mueller, in his remarks, reiterated his acceptance of a Department of Justice policy which prohibits the indictment of a sitting president. Additionally, Mueller echoed a statement that appeared in the report itself, saying that if he felt his findings exonerated Trump from accusations of obstruction of justice, he would have indicated as such.

“The rule of law has always been a nonnegotiable principle of the conservative movement and the Republican Party. These veterans of the Reagan and Bush Administrations are reminding us that the law applies the same to everyone — even the president. Republicans and all Americans need to listen,” said Chris Truax, a spokesperson for Republicans for the Rule of Law.

Republicans in Congress have been largely silent on the issue of impeachment following the release of the report, with the notable exception of Representative Justin Amash, as The Inquisitr covered.

Amash has been vocal and quite clear in his case for impeaching Trump on the basis of the fallout following the public release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. It was on May 18 that Amash made headlines with his initial declaration that the president had engaged in impeachable conduct.

Since breaking with his party through that initial statement, Amash has since taken to Twitter to explain his case, tweeting multiple threads on the issue.