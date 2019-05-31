NBA Rumors: Should The Los Angeles Lakers Trade For Chris Paul?

After failing to make the Western Conference Playoffs for the sixth straight year, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster in the 2019 NBA offseason. The Lakers currently have plenty of ways to surround LeBron James with players that can help him contend for the NBA championship in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Aside from having the salary cap space to chase a max free agent, the Lakers also have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to acquire another superstar who will be available on the trade market.

Despite failing to secure a deal before the February NBA trade deadline, the Lakers are still highly expected to resume their pursuit of All-Star center Anthony Davis this summer. However, with teams like the Boston Celtics set to join the bidding war, the Lakers have a lesser chance of pairing Davis with James. If they fail to acquire Davis, Frank Urbina of HoopsHype suggested that the Lakers could go after Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets.

“Public perception of L.A. could not be any worse than it is at the moment, and that type of recognition is not the kind you want heading into a very important summer. Thus, making a splash for a guy like Paul could be a way to quiet the noise while also improving their roster. Plus, it’s a well-known fact that LeBron and Paul are close friends, so as a way to appease their best player, the Lakers have even more motivation to make a move for the Wake Forest product.”

James Harden-Chris Paul fight quietly broke out after Rockets failure https://t.co/rZ7gy9uTsR pic.twitter.com/qnVFKCKIQE — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2019

After they suffered a defeat from the hands of the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed in a Twitter post that Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey has made all their players and future draft picks available in trade talks. Though a deal involving James Harden is less likely to happen, the Rockets have reportedly expressed their willingness to trade the likes of Chris Paul if the “right deal” comes along.

LeBron James would definitely love to have Chris Paul by his side on his quest to win his fourth NBA championship. In the eight consecutive years he dominated the Eastern Conference, James found success when playing alongside scoring-guards like Paul. What makes him a more interesting fit with James is his incredible passing ability and on-court vision.

However, the Lakers should think twice before emptying their treasure chests to bring Chris Paul to Los Angeles. Paul may still be a reliable contributor on both ends of the floor, but at the age of 34, he has dealt with numerous injuries and has a contract that will pay him $124 million over the next three years.