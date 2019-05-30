Chelsea Houska Says She And Husband ‘Parent Equally,’ And Doesn’t Like People Saying Dads ‘Babysit’

On the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Chelsea Houska made it clear that when her husband, Cole DeBoer, watches their kids, he isn’t “babysitting.” Recently, she took to Twitter to reiterate that point and explained what she would rather it be called.

Dr. Drew chimed in on Twitter to fans who were saying dad’s don’t babysit. He asked what it is supposed to be called.

“What is the term for taking care of a child when the mother is way these days? Please enlighten me. Daddy sit? Baby Daddy care time? Insta Mom Care? Uber Parent?” Dr. Drew asked.

Chelsea didn’t deter from her stance and gave a very insightful reply.

“I feel like using the word ‘babysit’ when referring to the dad watching the kids just rubs people (including me) the wrong way because it comes across as just a temporary/once in a while thing. I would personally feel offended if someone said I was ‘babysitting’ my kiddos.”

Chelsea has three kids and her husband, Cole, is very helpful with them. However, she doesn’t want it to be called babysitting and further explained on Twitter that, when it comes to parenting, she and Cole parent “equally.”

“We just parent equally! And I think that’s why the babysitting thing is just a little meh,” Chelsea added.

Chelsea was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Aubree. The relationship between her daughter’s dad and Chelsea did not work out and she eventually moved on with Cole.

Chelsea and Cole married in 2016. The next year, Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s son, Watson. In 2018, Chelsea gave birth to her second daughter, a little girl named Layne. Layne was born in August and shares a birthday with her mom.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea opened up about her severe postpartum anxiety. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea was candid about the anxiety experiences after giving birth and noted that it was the worst after having Watson. She also explained that this is one of the reasons she and Cole don’t go out a lot without the kids.

Chelsea Houska will be back for Season 9B of Teen Mom 2. It is unclear when the new season will air, but Chelsea has reportedly been filming along with the rest of the cast, and will return to television screens in the future.