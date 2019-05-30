Jordyn Woods Dives Into Acting After The Kardashian Debacle With Guest Role On ‘Grown-ish’

Jordyn Woods is expanding her portfolio by landing her first acting role.

Page Six reports that the model and entrepreneur will be joining the cast of Freeform’s Grown-ish later in the show’s summer season. On Wednesday, Woods shared a photo of a scene from the show to her Instagram page. In the post, her hair is in braids, and she rocks a leopard print top and fashionable jeans while relaxing with other students. The outlet reports that she will play the role of Dee, a freshman on campus. Woods shared her excitement about the opportunity with her 9.9 million followers.

“I’ve been waiting to share this with you guys but I am SO excited to guest star on this season of #grownish it returns June 5th on @freeform,” the 21-year-old captioned a picture showing her on set. “This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer.”

Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, a college sophomore navigating her way through her newfound adulthood. The hit series is a spinoff of ABC’s Black-ish, in which Shahidi’s character is one of Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) children. The show also stars singers Chloe and Halle, Trevor Jackson, and Francia Raisa as Zoey’s friends. While Woods is slated to come to the series at the end of the season, she will reportedly be making more than a cameo on the series.

Woods is also reportedly making strides in her personal life since having allegedly been caught in a romantic situation with Khloe Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, the beauty influencer officially moved into a new home earlier this month. Fans will recall that Woods was living in Kylie Jenner’s home before the cheating scandal broke in February.

“Finally my first piece of furniture arrived!” Woods wrote of her new digs. “Designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it.”

While this is Woods’ first official acting role, she recently appeared in a music video for Justin Roberts’ single “Way Too Much.” She has also appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Life of Kylie alongside former friend, Kylie Jenner. The scandal between Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson will reportedly be addressed on an upcoming episode of KUWTK.

Grown-ish returns to Freeform for Season 2 on June 5 at 8 p.m. EST.