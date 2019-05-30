Sacha Baron Cohen Says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Helped Elect Donald Trump President

Comedian, actor, and provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen recently used his appearance on Variety‘s Actors on Actors video series to criticize Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. IMDb reports that the Who Is America? creator made the comment while talking to Don Cheadle, and said that Dorsey is one of the reasons that Trump got elected president.

“Trump without Twitter probably would not have become president.”

“Which is why Jack Dorsey is in the White House having a meeting with Trump,” he continued.

“What’s fascinating about that is, he’s sitting across from the president, who’s actually the biggest celebrity endorser of his company. And Jack Dorsey and Twitter cannot implement any restrictions against white supremacists and racists.”

Cohen continued to suggest that Twitter isn’t implementing restrictions against racism because it will decrease the platform’s subscribers. He claims that Dorsey’s claims of fighting for free speech and remaining unbiased are driven by his desire to keep subscribers up. Cohen suggests that United States society should be biased against “those who want to kill people like you or like me, just because of the color of our skin or our ethnicity or because we’re different.”

According to Cohen, democracy is disintegrating, and his show — Who Is America? — was made as a response to this disintegration. He wanted to provoke and push people to dangerous points — right before they got physical or pulled out a gun — to reveal the real thoughts and beliefs in their minds.

Sacha Baron Cohen Blasts Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for Enabling Trump’s Presidency https://t.co/lvUcOzPW0K — Variety (@Variety) May 30, 2019

Trump has long had a close relationship with Twitter. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president likes to use the social media platform for supporting his policy decisions. For example, after Trump announced plans to withdraw troops from Syria, he met with lawmakers, and called on Dan Scavino — the president’s director of social media — to use Twitter statistics to convey how people liked his decision.

Although Trump is known to write tweets off the cuff, the president says that, in many cases, Scavino helps him to craft his tweets.

“Oftentimes, I’ll go through Dan. You know, I’ll talk it over.”

Trump also claims that Scavino was key in his successful 2016 presidential campaign, and will play an important role in 2020, as well.

But although Twitter is definitely an essential tool for Trump, most feedback from the platform comes from a limited pool. More than 10 percent of users create 80 percent of the tweets, per The Inquisitr. Time will tell if Trump’s use of the platform will continue to remain important — and beneficial — to him into the future.