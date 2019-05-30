Kim Kardashian Reveals She Worried About Sister Khloe & Tristan Thompson Before Their Split

Kim Kardashian will always be looking out for her younger sister, Khloe. In a preview of Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 38-year-old KKW Beauty founder admits that she had been concerned about Khloe’s relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson long before their split in February.

The preview shows Kim chatting with Khloe’s close friend Malika Haqq in Kim’s home, according to Entertainment Tonight. After chatting for a bit about the arrival of Kim’s fourth child via surrogate, the two discuss the Kardashian-Jenner family’s trip to Bali, where Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian received medium readings. Kim explains what Khloe had to do with the drama surrounding her relationship with Thompson.

“The last one told her that, like, she has a lot of, like, hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her,” Kim says.

The reality star adds that the medium told Khloe she is struggling to make a decision in her relationship, which Kim can resonate with.

The clip then cuts to a confessional, where Kim reveals that she always worries for her younger sister’s emotions.

“I think I’m always concerned about Khloe. Obviously, everything that they’ve been through, I don’t think you can just forget about it,” she says. “It’s definitely not easy when everything is so public. She tries to handle it on her own, but I just worry about her.”

Khloe did later confirm what the medium told her when she discussed it with Kourtney, according to TooFab. She told her sister that she feels she “doesn’t have an answer” and that there was a chance the two could have remained together.

Rumors circulated that Khloe and Thompson called it quits in February following his alleged cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, a close friend to the Kardashian-Jenners. Khloe mostly stepped out of the spotlight for a few weeks, sharing her feelings via poetry on Instagram Stories. She focused on raising her daughter, True, 1, who she shares with Thompson.

Earlier this month, Khloe appeared in an interview with divorce lawyer Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks podcast, where she admitted that she is still hurting from the split, Fox News reported.

“[The split] does f***ing suck. It does,” the Good American founder said.”Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw. And so those emotions could be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power.”