Rita Ora Teases Fans In Sporty Crop Top, Showing Off Her Toned Stomach In Upcoming Music Video

Rita Ora’s new single, “Ritual,” is set to drop on Friday, May 31. The song is a collaboration with producers Tiesto and Jonas Blue. And with a day to go before the single’s launch, the “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker shared a series of photos that tease what the music video will look like.

Uploaded in black and white, Ora is wearing a sporty white crop top, showing off her toned stomach while wearing a pair of Diesel jeans. The images see Ora surrounded by dancers who are wearing similar garments to the “Shine Ya Light” star.

Within 19 hours of uploading, the post has gotten over 170,000 likes. The comments section is filled with excited fans who can’t wait for the song and video to drop.

“WIG IS ALREADY GONE,” an eager fan mentioned.

“THIS LOOKS SO GOOD,” another stated.

“Coming for world domination,” a “Ritabot” predicted.

Talking of taking over the world, Miss Ora has been busy performing on her “Phoenix World Tour,” taking her show to multiple continents.

The tour started earlier this year in Melbourne, Australia, on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month. In April, the European leg started in Oslo, Norway. She performed across various countries within the continent, including many cities in the U.K. On May 24, she performed at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

In between her European leg, Ora attended the Met Gala, which The Inquisitr reported. She wore a green, low-cut sparkly dress, which was designed by Marc Jacobs. Her hair was super-glamorous, as she wore it down and combed back off of her face. On the night, she stated that Jacobs and supermodel Kate Moss were her dates for the night.

In total, she has achieved four U.K. singles that have topped the charts — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, “How We Do (Party),” and “I Will Never Let You Down.”

Her second studio album, Phoenix, was released late last year. The album peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. and sparked a number of hit singles — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You” with Liam Payne, “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.”

Rita has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw, and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed — where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her latest role was as Dr. Ann Laurent in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which came out earlier this month.

On Instagram, Rita’s account boasts of over 14.8 million followers.