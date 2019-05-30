‘DWTS’ Pro Debuts Shocking New Look On Instagram

One of the most popular pros from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars just debuted a shocking new look on Instagram to the delight of her followers, fans, and fellow pros.

Emma Slater, known as a blonde bombshell from her first days on the reality competition dance series, has followed the lead of former pro Peta Murgatroyd and dyed her blonde hair a chestnut hue. The dramatic reveal was shown in a series of Instagram photos posted to Slater’s social media account.

Her husband Sasha Farber, Murgatroyd, former DWTS pro Julianne Hough, and current professional dancers Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and Lindsay Arnold were all in agreement with their comments, loving the new color on Slater.

It was only a week ago that Slater was still sporting her blonde locks for the wedding of former pro Cheryl Burke to actor Matthew Lawrence. Many of the pros past and present of Dancing with the Stars attended the unforgettable and stunning event, including Sharna Burgess, Kym Johnson Herjavec, Chmerkovskiy, and Arnold.

Originally from Tamworth, a medieval town in the center of England, Slater began dancing at the age of 5. By 10-years-old, she had been introduced to Latin and ballroom dance and started to compete professionally in the sport.

Her professional bio on ABC for DWTS reveals that at just 16-years-old, she toured the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa with the renowned production Simply Ballroom.

Later that year, she and her partner won the 2005 British Under 21 Latin American Championship in Blackpool, England. She later won the 2006 United Kingdom Under 21 Latin American Championships in Bournemouth, England.

Slater joined Dancing with the Stars as a troupe dancer in 2012 for the 14th season of the show, where she choreographed all the show’s iconic opening numbers. By the 17th season, she was a full-time pro dancer, her first celebrity partner being award-winning comedian, singer, and actor Bill Engvall.

After dating for several years, Slater was given the surprise of her life when longtime boyfriend and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber popped the question after the two performed a dance on live television.

“It’s brilliant to get engaged and then be able to turn around and have your friends there with you watching it happen! Lots of people would think that it’s not private enough to get engaged on national TV, but after being with Sash for over 5 years, there’s probably nothing he could have said to me that I haven’t already heard,” Slater said of the romantic moment, per Entertainment Tonight.

What a great night. I was honored to officiate Sasha and Emma's wedding. Thanks @DWTSAllAccess #happycouple pic.twitter.com/KsA9mwWQBb — Bill Engvall (@billengvall) March 26, 2018

The couple tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles, California, on March 25, 2018. In a sweet twist, Slater’s first partner ever on the show, Engvall, officiated the ceremony for the couple.