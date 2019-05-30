Miranda Lambert And New Husband Are Not Getting Divorced After Four Months Of Marriage, Despite Tabloid Report

Miranda Lambert shocked her fans earlier this year when she revealed she had secretly wed NYPD police officer Brendan McLoughlin. However, now, after just over four months of marriage, one tabloid is reporting that the pair is already calling it quits. In a world that has seen a number of celeb marriages fall through — sometimes in a matter of hours — the rumors of a split between Lambert and her new hubby may seem plausible, but celebrity fact-checking site Gossip Cop has the scoop and is reporting that the story is fake news.

The country star shared the news of her whirlwind marriage in an Instagram post around Valentine’s Day, which included two sweet photos of the couple from their wedding day and a message in which Miranda wrote that the 27-year-old was “the love of [her] life.”

But just 122 days later, one tabloid magazine said the pair were heading for divorce, citing a source claiming that the 35-year-old was moving out of their $2 million New York apartment and calling the marriage “the biggest mistake of her life.”

To get to the bottom of the rumor, Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for the country singer, who shut down the report as “completely made-up.”

“Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!” the spokesperson said.

Any rumors you're hearing about Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are untrue. https://t.co/L0xTeihePj — E! News (@enews) May 29, 2019

Further proof that Miranda and her new husband are still going strong can be found on the singer’s Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star hopped onto the social media platform just last week to share a trio of adorable snaps to introduce her 3.5 million followers to Smoke and Bandit, two puppies that showed up to her farm. Rounding out the set of photos was a shot of Brendan sporting a huge smile across his face as he held both dogs in his arms.

The snap was only the second time that Miranda had shown off her husband on social media, with the first being her surprise announcement that the pair had gotten hitched.

According to People, Miranda and Brendan first met last November when the country star performed with her band the Pistol Annies on Good Morning America. McLoughlin had been assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which includes the Times Square area where the morning show films.

Just months later in January, the couple became man and wife. In April, they made their first red carpet appearance together at the ACM awards, but other than that, their relationship has been kept fairly hush-hush.

Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Photo of Husband Brendan McLoughlin and Some Adorable Rescue Puppies https://t.co/H8ogNZc8WQ — People (@people) May 24, 2019

“I think he provides for her a state of [normalcy] that balances with her life before she became Miranda Lambert,” one source in the music industry explained to People after the singer announced her new marriage.