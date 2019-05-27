Watch Derby County FC Vs. Aston Villa FC Live Stream: Start Time, EFL Promotion Playoff Final At Wembley

What may the single richest match in world football, Derby County FC faces Aston Villa FC with promotion to England's big-money Premier League at stake.

What may be the match with the single richest prize in the world, the English Football League Championship playoff final, takes place on Monday. The fifth-and-sixth place teams in England’s second tier battling it out on the hallowed ground of Wembley Stadium for the right to play next season in England’s big-money Premier League — a prize worth £160 million over three seasons, or more than $200 million to the winning club, according to the financial magazine Forbes.

Those two teams will be Derby County FC, who placed sixth in the 24-team EFL Championship in the 2018-2019 season and who have not played in the Premier League since 2007, and Aston Villa FC, who are just three seasons removed from their most recent, 29-year run in the top flight, according to the BBC. They meet in the high stakes match that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the EFL Championship playoff final match, pitting sixth-place Derby County FC against fifth-place Aston Villa FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. British Summer Time at the iconic, 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Monday, May 27.

In Italy and across Central Europe, the match kicks off at 4 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, or at 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Fans Down Under in Australia can catch the promotion playoff live stream starting at midnight on Monday night, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 10 p.m. Western.

The stakes may be even higher for Derby County, who have reached the Championship Final and now stand 90 minutes away from promotion to the Premier League under first-year manager Frank Lampard, the former Chelsea superstar. But according to ESPN, if Derby County fail to win the Wembley match, Lampard could be on his way back to Stamford Bridge where he is rumored to be the favorite to take over from current Manager Maurizio Sarri — even though Sarri has led Chelsea to a third-place finish and the UEFA Europa League final, which takes place later this week.

“It’s been an obvious link,” a reluctant Lampard told ESPN.

“Because of where we’re at, and my time at Chelsea, I understand the link. I don’t want to think about it. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Derby County Manager and former Chelsea great Frank Lampard could be headed back to Stamford Bridge after the Championship promotion Final. Clive Mason / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Derby County FC vs. Aston Villa FC Monday EFL Championship playoff Final, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Rams vs. Villans playoff match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Sky GO. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 EFL Championship match is streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform. And in Australia, Kayo Sports will be the live streaming source for the EFL Championship match.

An international live stream will be available for a subscription fee via Aston Villa TV.

Throughout most of Africa, the game will also stream only via Fox Sports 1 Africa. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Derby County FC vs. Aston Villa FC, EFL fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.