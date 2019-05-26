Singer Madison Beer Halts Concert After Reported Gun Threat

An alleged gun threat frightens fans gathered for a Madison Beer concert.

On Saturday, excited fans gathered together to enjoy a concert by 20-year-old American singer and songwriter Madison Beer. Beer was performing at BottleRock 2019 in Napa Valley, California. It was supposed to be a fun night, an opportunity for people to gather together in appreciation of Beer’s music, enjoy themselves, and relax.

Unfortunately, an incident occurred that not only interrupted Beer’s performance but put everyone present on edge, according to iHeart Radio. To make matters worse, there’s still not a lot of clarity about what exactly occurred.

The young singer was in the middle of her performance when there was an alleged gun threat, causing her to bring the concert to an abrupt halt. Video footage captured during the event shows Beer singing on stage when a man who was said to be holding a firearm, pulled out his weapon and yelled “Gun!”

Beer wasted no time getting off stage and to safety. Meanwhile, those gathered can be seen looking around panicked and confused, trying to decipher what happened and if there was an active threat. Fans weren’t offered much of an explanation of what exactly occurred, or if there had ever been any legitimate danger in the first place. Considering the fact that many innocent people have lost their lives to shooting sprees during concerts in recent years, many people are pretty upset at the lack of detail the public has been given.

The most detail that concert-goers were offered came in the form of a tweet posted by Music News Facts.

“Police reports confirm that there was no actual weapon involved,” the tweet says simply, confirming that no one was hurt during the incident.

However, the tweet doesn’t mention the man who allegedly made the threat, or whether or not he was taken into custody.

There is video footage from the event showing a man that many believed could have been the alleged perpetrator being taken away in handcuffs. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation that he was indeed the individual that caused the disturbance.

Fans have turned to social media to express their concerns and frustration over the lack of media coverage of the ordeal.

“A man literally pulled out a gun at a Madison Beer concert and no one is talking about it, someone or many people could’ve possibly lost their lives if they didn’t catch on. This shouldn’t be happening especially at a concert,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Beer has yet to make a statement about what happened.