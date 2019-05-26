’90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole’s Parents Weigh In On Relationship With Azan

Nicole Nafziger appeared on the fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé after falling in love with Azan Tefou, a young man living in Morocco. During their time on the show, the couple planned to move Azan to the United States through the K-1 visa process, but things didn’t go the way they had hoped and Nicole’s mother, Robbalee, and her stepdad, Joe, are sharing their thoughts on the situation, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

After Azan’s visa application was denied, preventing him from legally entering the United States, Nicole decided to visit Morocco to marry her fiancé. While in Morocco, the couple realized they were ill-prepared when they couldn’t provide the documents required to legally wed in the country. Eventually, Nicole returned home to Florida but not before giving Azan several thousand dollars to open a store.

The couple is now appearing on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, where Nicole explained to her family that she will be taking a trip to Grenada, a country where Azan is able to travel to, so the two can finally get married. Robbalee seems onboard with Nicole’s latest plan to get married, as she thinks it’s important to provide her granddaughter, May, with stability.

“There is an urgency for them to get married,” she explained, saying, “[This way] they can give May a little more stability and consistency a child May’s age needs.”

Robbalee also reiterated that moving May “back and forth” isn’t ideal for the child.

Meanwhile, Nicole’s stepdad, Joe, thinks the trip is a total waste of money and that Azan is simply “stringing her along.” During the most recent episode of the show, Joe questioned why his stepdaughter is “wasting money going to Grenada” and on still sending money to Azan, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

“I don’t think he really cares for her,” Joe said. “I think he’s been stringing her all along the whole time”.

Joe wants his stepdaughter to stop sending money to her fiancé and believes that once the money runs out, Azan will move on to another woman.

As for Nicole, she’s standing up for her man and their relationship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The reality TV star recently defended Azan to her fans on social media.

“Yes, crazy as it seems, Azan loves me just as much as I love him,” she wrote in a note to fans. “Yes, I know I am worthy to be loved by someone who treats me well and Azan is that man. Y’all do not know Azan at all like I or his family do.”

Nicole is also hoping to use the trip to Grenada to get intimate with Azan as the family worries she could end up pregnant again. During the same episode, Joe clearly expressed his hope that Nicole does not return to the United States pregnant after her trip.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.