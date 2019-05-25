Chrissy Teigen Falls Down Stairs, Shows Off Gigantic Bruise

Chrissy Teigen shares a lot with her fans, including the good and the bad, but her most recent Instagram story looks downright painful. The model who always makes an elegant appearance on the red carpet says she took a spill down some steps, and is shocked it hasn’t happened sooner.

The Daily Mail says that Teigen shared the video, revealing a large bruise on her thigh, and explained how it happened.

“I finally fell down my stairs yesterday. Can’t believe it didn’t happen sooner.”

Teigen, who seemed to be in pain, was reclining on a couch in her robe, and showed off a gigantic bruise which takes up most of her right thigh.

The Lip Synch Battle co-host shares a lot about her life with husband, John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles, but tries to avoid any photos or stories that might embarrass a family member.

“There’s nothing that happens that we really feel we can’t post. We don’t want to post pictures of the kids that they may see in ten years and be embarrassed by, but that’s it.”

Teigen says that she never wants anyone to think that she pretends that her life is perfect, because it isn’t.

Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about sharing her views on everything from television shows to politics, and especially Donald Trump and family, says The Inquisitr. The model and presenter was particularly unnerved by the tragedy of parents and children being separated at the border, and shared her anger at Ivanka Trump’s tone-deafness when it came to posting photos of herself with her own children while videos were shared on the news of sobbing parents and children being torn apart at the U.S. border with Mexico.

An MSNBC host asked Teigen how the photos affected her as a mother of young children.

“It’s a painful thing to see that and it’s a painful thing to see such a complete lack of empathy.”

'I felt bad because we had so many resources' – Chrissy Teigen says she felt 'embarrassed' about post-natal depression https://t.co/Lm6cgT1QKb pic.twitter.com/5Tt31pAB3B — Independent Style (@Indo_Style_) May 25, 2019

Teigen explains that she’s puzzled that Ivanka Trump can’t make the leap from gushing about her own children to feeling nothing for the kids of others, as if she can only feel for herself. She continues, saying that when she posts that her daughter is doing this, or that, or her son, how does she not realize that other people long for those opportunities.

The mother of two says that looking at the suffering of others and the lack of feeling from the president has left her depressed, and for her own mental health, she has had to tune out the Trump rhetoric from time to time.