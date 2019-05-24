‘Outlander’s’ Sam Heughan Introduces A New Feline Cast Member, Adso

Season 5 of Outlander is shooting now, and Instagram accounts of the show and its co-stars are very active, including that of series star, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser. Heughan took a moment on Thursday to introduce the latest addition to the cast of the hit Starz time travel show.

Town & Country says that Outlander has had a dog playing a role for some time, but now, they are adding some feline flavor to the cast with a gray kitty named Adso. Accompanying the announcement, the kitty was photographed perched on Jamie’s shoulder.

“We have a very im-purr-tent casting announcement… who could it be?! Clan, meet our wee ADSO! Not to be dramatic but we’d already do ANYTHING for him.????”

Those who have read the Outlander books remember Adso as the kitty that Jamie finds on the road and to whom he gives to Claire as a gift. Adso is a great mouser, and is named after a cat that was owned by Jamie’s mom, who, in turn, was named for a monk.

The cat actor playing Adso is a small, chunky breed which looks like a Scottish Fold without the bent ears. Starz has not shared a premiere date for Season 5, but the best guess is late fall.

Entertainment Weekly says that if Adso has trouble hitting his mark, he won’t be alone. Indeed, Young Ian’s dog, Rollo created quite a blooper reel. On the boxed DVD set, Outlander producers have included an animals outtake reel, including Rollo and the series’ horses, all of whom are not always interested in cooperating.

The set also includes four never before seen scenes, including one of Lord John Grey’s life as a single father to William (Jamie’s son).

Even though “Droughtlander” is well underway, the cast of Outlander has been sharing several behind the scenes photos and videos to tease the new season and show how the characters and the set will look when the show returns in the fall, says The Inquisitr.

Executive producer Matthew B. Roberts says that in the next season of Outlander, life will not get easier for the lead couple and their family.