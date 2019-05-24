Colton Underwood Says His Jab At Kelly Ripa’s ‘Bachelor’ Criticism Was ‘In Good Fun’

The Inquisitir previously reported that Kelly Ripa’s criticism of ABC’s The Bachelor caused some backlash, including from the series’s former star, Colton Underwood, who took to Twitter to get a dig at the television host. But at Tacotopia’s Grand Opening Taco ‘Bout a Good Night on Thursday, Underwood told Us Weekly that the drama was blown out of proportion.

“I obviously know that Kelly doesn’t like the show. I don’t know. I was on there. I think there’s some mutual level of respect. We’re all, we’re both on ABC, so I don’t take it too personal,” he said.

“It really isn’t that big of a deal, it just got blown out of proportion.”

Underwood said that his dig at Ripa was “in good fun,” and claims he was aware that Ripa wasn’t a fan of the show when he appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan back in March. He also said that he’s fine with people having their own opinions and standing behind them.

Ripa previously said that the show “disgusts” her to Ryan Seacrest, who co-hosts Live With Kelly and Ryan with the 48-year-old American actress. She appeared to be offended by the concept of the show and said that women are “too special to be arguing over a guy.”

#TheBachelor​'s Colton Underwood says his Kelly Ripa diss "got blown out of proportion.” https://t.co/PsVkTssR7U — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 24, 2019

Although producers of The Bachelor blasted Ripa, others offered their support, including Wendy Williams. As The Inquisitr reported, Williams said she, too, isn’t a fan of the show, highlighting the degrading way that some of the women treat each other.

“I’m not a fan of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette either. It’s so stupid, women parading themselves around. It depends on who you are, what you want to do with your life. For me, it’s degrading.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Hannah Brown began her media run after filming The Bachelorette, and one of her stops was Ripa’s show. She said that she understands Ripa’s position, but admitted that she sees things differently after her time on the show. According to Brown, the show allowed her to build upon the experiences she had during her time on The Bachelor, using them to her advantage on her season.

Brown also said that the show is more than just women fighting with each other, and revealed that many of her best relationships were forged during the show. She said the show was an empowering experience that helped her grow as a person — a unique contrast Kelly Ripa’s view of the show.