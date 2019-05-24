Teddi Mellencamp’s Role On ‘RHOBH’ Is Reportedly In Jeopardy, Will She Be Fired Ahead Of Season 10?

Get the latest 'RHOBH' casting news.

Could Teddi Mellencamp be fired from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of Season 10?

According to a report from lalate on May 21, Mellencamp — who joined the cast during Season 8 — could be replaced on the show by longtime friend Camille Grammer, who was one of the original cast members of the series. Camille has been featured, in one way or another, on nearly every season of the show.

Although Mellencamp may not reprise her full-time role for the show’s new episodes, the report claimed producers are considering allowing her to return to the series in a part-time role — or a “friend” role. That said, Grammer would be appearing on the series’ 10th season in a full-time role if she does ultimately replace Mellencamp.

As for why Mellencamp may lose her role on the show, the outlet said her storyline has been that of a protagonist, something which has been a bit exhausting for many fans.

“Playing the protagonist gets tiring to watch after a while,” a source said.

In addition, Mellencamp doesn’t seem to have much of her own narrative on the show, and because of that, her return is far from certain. After all, while other Real Housewives franchises have struggled to find cast members willing to expose their lives to the world, the same can’t be said for the women of Beverly Hills.

While Mellencamp and Grammer got along well during the first half of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, their relationship ultimately took a turn for the worse. In a recent blog entry for Bravo TV, Mellencamp took aim at her co-star for her rude antics.

“Camille says she couldn’t believe the things coming out of Rinna’s mouth in the Bahamas. Well, I’m fairly certain nothing Rinna said was as crazy as the things Camille was spewing about LVP a few weeks ago at Beauty & Essex,” Mellencamp wrote. “Camille has continuously made negative comments about Dorit behind her back, like that Dorit makes the hairs on the back of her neck stick up, yet she continues to act so kind to Dorit’s face.”

Mellencamp went on to suggest that Grammer had many faces, and frequently spoke about people behind their backs while acting nice to them in person.

To see more of Mellencamp and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.