Rudy Giuliani Apologizes For Fake Pelosi Video With Garbled Tweet Of His Own

Earlier this week, doctored videos of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began circulating on social media suggesting that the speaker was senile and/or drunk during recent public appearances.

Per The Inquisitr, The Washington Post reported that these videos had been widely shared on Facebook, with one group posting a bogus video and earning over 2 million views. Not only did it show that Facebook has a long way to go to solve its “fake news” problem, but that advances in video technology will make faking of videos even easier to do in the future.

Among those who pushed the bogus videos were Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and President Trump’s personal attorney. Giuliani deleted that tweet Thursday and sent an apology Friday morning. And the former mayor – who had been accusing Pelosi of being both inarticulate and engaging in garbled speech – apologized in the form of a garbled Twitter post of his own.

“ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern, she should first stop, and apologize for, saying the President needs an ‘intervention.’ Are.”

The tweet was accompanied, somewhat inexplicably, by a gif of basketball players waving and clapping on the sideline. Giuliani’s tweet, despite the multiple typos, remained online as of 10 a.m.

Rudy, about 20 minutes later, sent a second attempt at such a tweet, minus the typos and gif, and also implied that he wasn’t apologizing. He left the other one up, however.

“Nancy Pelosi wants an apology for a caricature exaggerating her already halting speech pattern,” the second tweet said. “First she should withdraw her charge which hurts our entire nation when she says the President needs an ‘intervention. ‘People who live in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones.'”

On Thursday night, President Trump also shared a tweeted video of Pelosi, with the caption “Pelosi Stammers Through News Conference.” While the video, which came from Lou Dobbs’ show on Fox Business, was notably edited in such a way to make Pelosi look bad, it wasn’t “doctored” to the extent that the Facebook videos of Pelosi had been.

However, Trump’s tweet was in keeping with the message of the Facebook videos, which are of unknown origin.

Lol: Giuliani shares doctored video making Pelosi appear drunk and then accuses Democrats of DISHONESTY https://t.co/Jv4yqpXxlM — big toothy bat (@achoohorsey) May 24, 2019

Loading...

President Trump, who like Pelosi is in his 70s, is no stranger himself to speculation that he’s in some state of cognitive decline, with his public speeches often used as evidence of such a thing, though there’s no evidence of any such diagnosis, per The Atlantic.

The same has been alleged of the 74-year-old Rudy Giuliani. Judith Nathan, the third and most recent of the former mayor’s ex-wives, hinted at that to New York Magazine in an interview last year.

“The man that he is now is absolutely not the man he was when I married him,” Judith told the magazine. “For a variety of reasons that I know as a spouse and a nurse, he has become a different man.”