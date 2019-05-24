‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Summer Preview: Jack And Ashley’s Feud Takes A Stunning Turn

New The Young and the Restless spoilers preview that this summer warring Abbott siblings Jack and Ashley bury the hatchet.

When Neil (Kristoff St. John) died, it almost seemed as if Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) would make up and stop their warring companies. However, soon after the funeral, Ashley returned to Paris, and she began needling Jack once again with My Beauty launches and copycat ideas.

The Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap revealed that Jack, Ashley, and Traci (Beth Maitland) must make some heartbreaking decisions about Dina (Marla Adams) as her health continues to decline, and that brings Ashely back to Genoa City. Unfortunately, after all this time of trying to help Dina live out her final days at home, her Alzheimer’s disease has gotten to the point where Dina needs more care than the siblings can safely provide at home.

However, head writer Josh Griffith recently previewed this summer’s hottest storylines for Soap Opera Digest, and it appears as if something else causes Ashley and Jack to decide to work on the same team again finally.

According to Griffith, “The Abbotts will discover there is a threat to Jabot from outside of the Abbott family. Jack and Ashley will call a truce and focus on protecting their father’s legacy at all costs.”

Given that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is hellbent on revenge after being ousted from her job at the cosmetics company, it seems like she could be part of the plot against Jabot. Phyllis recently launched a website after her daughter Summer (Hunter King) refused to leave the brand to come and work for her.

“Phyllis will find herself part of a surprising alliance that will help her reclaim her position as one of Genoa City’s power players after losing the CEO position at Jabot,” said Griffith.

Given an interesting picture that Tognoni recently posted on her Instagram account with Adam Newman actor Mark Grossman, it’s possible that she and Adam somehow team up and work against Jack, Ashley, and Jabot. Right now, Adam’s focus is Nick (Joshua Morrow) and regaining custody of Christian, but all that could change as the days and weeks go by depending on how formidable a foe Nick is. Perhaps Adam offers to help Phyllis with her issues if she gives him a hand in wresting the little boy away from Nick. After all, Phyllis does have a grudge against her daughter’s father given how their recent relationship ended.