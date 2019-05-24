Dirty Paper Plate Used By Kurt Cobain Went For This Shocking Amount At Auction

A paper plate used by late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain recently went for a shocking amount of money at auction, reported Page Six. The greasy plate that the singer and songwriter ate pizza off of fetched $22,400.

The reason it is worth so much is because of the double duty the dish provided for Cobain, who penned a set list for Nirvana’s show on the back in marker.

Page Six noted that the plate with a typed letter of authenticity was sold in a Music Icon’s auction through Julien’s Auctions. It was estimated the plate would fetch between $1,000 and $2,000, but the price went way higher than expected.

The plate was collected by musician Johnny Riggs whose band THUD opened for Cobain and Nirvana the same night the set list was penned. The letter of authenticity, penned by Riggs, explained that the setlist was handwritten by Cobain.

“You don’t see many of these anymore; most of the ones that came later weren’t handwritten,” said Riggs of Cobain’s notes.

The auction house also sold a green cardigan Cobain wore at his last photoshoot in 1993 with photographer Jesse Frohman, selling for $75,000, reported Rolling Stone. Courtney Love gave the sweater to “an acquaintance” at Cobain’s funeral, reported the music news magazine, and it is unclear whether or not the person that was given the sweater or another individual was the seller of the item.

Rolling Stone also reported that several other iconic music items went up for sale the same day as Cobain’s items. A black acoustic guitar used by Prince onstage was up for sale, fetching $89,000, as well as a black jacket that was worn by Michael Jackson for $76,000 and Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to his legendary tune “Blowin’ in the Wind” which went for $70,000.

Kurt Cobain is considered one of the premier singers and songwriters of his generation. Nirvana helped push forward the Seattle sounds, which dominated music in the early 1990s. Cobain and his bandmates would forge a perfect storm of heavy metal and punk.

Biography reported that Cobain started Nirvana in 1988 and was signed to Geffen Records in 1991 along with bandmates Dave Grohl and Kurt Novoselic. Perhaps it was the sudden fame the band experienced or the mainstream success that he pushed against, but Cobain found himself conflicted on being anti-establishment while still enjoying success on the music charts.

Due to his internal conflicts, Cobain began abusing drugs alongside wife Courtney Love, both heavy heroin users. The couple welcomed their only child Frances Bean Cobain in 1992.

Biography reported that on April 5, 1994, in the guest house behind his Seattle home, Cobain committed suicide at the age of 27 by placing a shotgun in his mouth and firing. Cobain left a note at the scene, stating “Frances and Courtney, I’ll be at your alter. Please keep going Courtney, for Frances. For her life, which will be so much happier without me.”