Are Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Having A Baby During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8? They Just Bought A House

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are headed for their third wedding anniversary, but are they also headed for their first child?

As the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules begins production, fans are wondering when the couple will start a family and according to a new report, Schwartz has been ready to have kids for several months.

On May 21, E! News shared a report regarding Maloney and Schwartz’s plans for children and revealed that late last year, Schwartz said he loves kids and is ready to start a family with his wife.

“I love kids,” he said at the time. “I consider my dogs kids but yah, I’m ready for kids.”

Since the interview took place, Maloney and Schwartz have become even more ready to start a family after buying their first home in The Valley area of Los Angeles, which is where a number of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute, recently moved.

In March, Bravo’s The Daily Dish confirmed the news of Maloney and Schwartz’s new house but didn’t reveal any specific details about the property. Then, months later, it was revealed in a series of photos the reality stars shared on Instagram that the couple’s new home was quite large. In one, which was shared by The Daily Dish last month, a large backyard and swimming pool were seen.

Schwartz has also established his new restaurant, TomTom, which he co-owns with Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd, as a hotspot in Los Angeles.

In November of last year, Schwartz spoke to Hollywood Life about his plans to have kids with Maloney and said that because he didn’t want to be “an old rickety dad,” they were planning to make the jump into parenthood “sooner rather than later.”

“It’s something we are definitely talking about… We’re always practicing,” he said.

“We are going to have kids, but when it’s going to happen I don’t know,” Schwartz continued. “I haven’t seen the world yet, and I want to see the world before the kids. Like, for instance, we’re going to go to Japan for a few weeks very soon, and I’m really excited. I only got my passport not long ago so I have to make up for lost time.”

Maloney, Schwartz, and their co-stars are currently in production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.