‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, May 23: Steffy Returns To News Of Liam & Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) at work. Ridge initiated a discussion about Thomas’s scheming. He knew that Thomas wanted to break up Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and did not approve of his son’s methods. Ridge admitted that although he liked the idea of Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reuniting, it was not that simple.

Thomas believed that Hope knew that her husband should be with Steffy and the girls, per She Knows Soaps. He was just encouraging her to go with her gut. Ridge said that this was not a puzzle where he could fit people in where he pleased. Ridge opined that Hope needed to deal with the death of her child and that being a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) would not solve her problems. Thomas said that both he and Douglas were drawn to Hope. Ridge said that Hope loves her husband and warned Thomas to stop interfering in their lives.

At the Logan estate, Hope told her mother that she needed to speak to her. She told Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she had ended her marriage. She said that she did not want to be selfish and believed that Liam could have a family with Steffy and the girls. Hope opined that she never wanted to have another child, and this was her solution to make everyone happy. Brooke was disappointed and pointed out that Liam’s dream was to be married to her. Hope remained adamant that they needed to put the children first.

Liam was at the beach house to welcome Steffy and the girls home. They spent some time with the children before putting them down for a nap. Afterward, Steffy noted that Liam wasn’t himself. He admitted that Hope wanted to end their marriage. Steffy was shocked because she expected their marriage to be better after she returned from Paris.

Liam told Steffy that Thomas was offering Hope a chance at a family, whereas Liam could only offer himself. He said that they were still in love but sometimes that was not enough. He said that he was tired of fighting for their marriage. Steffy offered Liam some solace when she invited him to spend as much time with the girls as he wanted to. She said that it brought her great joy to see him with the girls. Steffy assured Liam that her home was his home whenever he needed to be with them.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.